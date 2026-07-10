ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.: ADM Tronics Reports Fiscal Year 2026

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies, products, and proprietary medical devices, announces results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, ADM Tronics continued to advance the development of the human medical version of its proprietary Sonotron technology. This initiative targets one of healthcare's largest unmet needs-the effective treatment of pain without the use of drugs or opioids. With increasing demand for non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical pain management solutions, the Company believes the Sonotron platform has the potential to address a significant and growing market opportunity. Upon completion of development, ADM Tronics intends to pursue FDA 510(k) clearance for commercialization in the human healthcare market.

The Company achieved a major regulatory milestone during the year. On February 2, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration implemented the new Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR), aligning medical device quality system requirements with the internationally recognized ISO 13485:2016 standard. In anticipation of these changes, ADM Tronics undertook a comprehensive review and enhancement of its quality management systems and successfully achieved ISO 13485 recertification on April 6, 2026. This accomplishment reinforces the Company's commitment to regulatory excellence and positions it to efficiently support future medical device development and commercialization initiatives for its proprietary medical devices as well as for its contract medical device engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services segment.

As previously reported, ADM Tronics commercially launched the Vet-Sonotron, the professional veterinary version of its proprietary and patented pulsed radio frequency therapy technology. Designed to provide veterinarians with a non-invasive treatment option for pain management, rehabilitation, and healing, the Vet-Sonotron addresses growing demand within both companion animal and equine healthcare markets. The Company is pursuing distribution partnerships to address market introduction.

These accomplishments reflect ADM Tronics' continued focus on innovation, regulatory readiness, and the commercialization of proprietary technologies that the Company believes have the potential to create significant long-term value for shareholders.

Revenues for fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 increased approximately 5% as compared to the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The increase in revenues was due to an increase of $311,916 in electronic medical device segment revenues and an increase in chemical segment revenues of $72,876, offset by a reduction in engineering services revenue of $234,820.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, were $3,347,082 as compared to $3,197,110 for the previous fiscal year, an increase of approximately 5%. Gross profit for the March 31, 2026 fiscal year was $1,355,424 or approximately 41% as compared to $1,395,660 or approximately 43% for the previous fiscal year. Operating expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 were $1,514,521, an increase of approximately 2% from operating expenses of $1,489,684 for the previous fiscal year. Research and Development expenses for the fiscal year increased to $544,971 as compared to $517,275 for the previous fiscal year offset by a reduction of $2,859 in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $100,374, as compared to net loss of $123,056 for the previous fiscal year, a reduction in net loss of approximately 19%.

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10K at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net revenues $ 3,347,082 $ 3,197,110

Cost of sales $ 1,991,658 $ 1,801,450

Gross Profit $ 1,355,424 $ 1,395,660

Total operating expenses $ 1,514,521 $ 1,489,684

Loss from operations $ (159,097 ) $ (94,024 )

Total other income (expense) $ 60,223 $ (27,532 )

Loss before provision for taxes $ (98,874 ) $ (121,556 )

Total benefit (provision) from income taxes $ 1,500 $ 1,500

Net loss $ (100,374 ) $ (123,056 )

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered and ISO 13485 Certified medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device development and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

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Sonotron - a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Contact Information:

Andre DiMino

+12017676040

andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/adm-tronics-reports-fiscal-year-2026-1189507