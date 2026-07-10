Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Pardus Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PDVN.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 2, 2026, November 6, 2025, June 6, 2025, April 4, 2025, and March 6, 2025, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies) with EGL Technology Holdings Company Limited ("EGL Holdings"), pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated November 5, 2025, as amended, (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with EGL Holdings and the shareholders of EGL Holdings (the "EGL Shareholders") (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Company has filed a filing statement dated effective July 10, 2026 (the "Filing Statement") prepared in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Transaction will be completed by way of a share exchange, pursuant to which the EGL Shareholders will transfer all of their common shares in the capital of EGL Holdings (the "EGL Shares") to the Company. In consideration for the EGL Shares, the Company will issue up to an aggregate of 288,000,000 common shares of Pardus to the EGL Shareholders, distributed on a pro-rata basis according to each EGL Shareholder's holdings in EGL Holdings.

The Company anticipates closing the Transaction by July 29, 2026.

Please refer to the Company's prior news releases for further details of the Transaction.

About Pardus Ventures Inc.

Pardus Ventures Inc., a capital pool company within the meaning of the Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV Corporate Finance Policies (the "CPC Policy"), was incorporated in British Columbia on December 9, 2022, and its common shares were listed on the TSXV on July 31, 2023. The Company does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction (as such term is defined in the CPC Policy).

Trading in the Pardus Shares is currently halted and will remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

About EGL Holdings

Through its subsidiary, Easy Growth Logtech Company Limited ("EGH"), EGL Holdings is a leading smart locker solutions provider and operator based in Vietnam, which owns multiple advanced AI technologies and related intellectual property rights in the areas of smart distribution, smart lockers, and new retailing, and which aims to provide comprehensive last-mile delivery solutions to the booming e-commerce market in Vietnam. EGH has established EGL Smart Logitech (Canada) Inc. in Canada to position itself strategically for forthcoming business opportunities.

Additional Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and EGL Holdings was supplied, for inclusion herein, by each respective party and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning such other party.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Herrick Lau"

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's completion of the Transaction and related transactions. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the Company, EGL Holdings, EGH, EGL Smart Logitech (Canada) Inc., and the EGL Shareholders completing the Transaction, including the conditions to be satisfied for completion of the Transaction, the completion of the name change, the business carried on by the resulting issuer of the Transaction, and the reliance on a prospectus exemption for the issuance of the Pardus shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the requisite corporate and shareholders approvals of the directors and shareholders of the Company or EGL Holdings, as applicable, may not be obtained; the TSXV may not approve the Transaction; that the parties may be unable to satisfy the closing conditions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Exchange Agreement; and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance of any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Pardus Ventures Inc.