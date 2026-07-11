EB5 United's Texas Infrastructure Holdings Receives USCIS I-956F Approval, Expanding Their Portfolio of Rural + HUA TEA Projects

EB5 United's Texas Infrastructure Holdings (TIH) has received I956F approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on June 5, 2026, becoming the latest project in the firm's portfolio to complete federal project-level review under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / TIH joins Cormont at Deer Valley, Long Cove, Teton Outing Club, Discovery Land and CrossHarbor's Crazy Mountain Ranch, and Yellowstone Club Village Core Phase II Fund #2 in the EB5 United portfolio, all Rural TEA projects benefiting from Priority Processing and approved within the last year under the post-RIA framework. "I-956F approval is a significant milestone because it means USCIS has already reviewed the project's business plan, offering documents, and economic analysis," said Brennan Sim, Global Sales at EB5 United.

What the Approval Means

Form I-956F is the Application for Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise and is filed by the Regional Center on behalf of an EB-5 project. A USCIS approval confirms that the project has been reviewed for compliance with the EB-5 Program before individual investor petitions are adjudicated.

As part of that review, USCIS evaluates key project documentation, including:

Offering documents and Securities Law Compliance

The project's business plan

The economic analysis supporting job creation

Compliance with applicable EB-5 requirements

For investors, the practical implication is straightforward: key project-level questions have already been addressed before an I-526E petition enters adjudication.

Why Source of Funds Now Matters Most

Once a project receives I-956F approval, USCIS has effectively settled the project-level questions. From that point forward, individual I-526E adjudications focus primarily on the investor's side of the file, and Source of Funds documentation becomes one of the most important elements of the petition.

Source of Funds documentation establishes that invested capital was lawfully obtained. USCIS reviews the documentation to verify that funds originated from legitimate sources such as employment income, business proceeds, sale of property, gifts, inheritance, or qualifying loans.

The depth and consistency of the Source of Funds package, and the chain of evidence connecting earned income to invested capital, remain important considerations during adjudication.

Texas Infrastructure Holdings at a Glance

Located in southwest Texas near the town of Uvalde, Texas Infrastructure Holdings sits at a logistics intersection served by both BNSF and Union Pacific rail networks. The location provides access to the Texas Triangle: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Why Rural & HUA TEA Designation Matter

TIH's Rural and HUA TEA classification is structurally significant. The RIA of 2022 reserves a portion of the EB-5 visa supply for Rural TEA investors and grants Priority I-526E Processing to those petitions. In practice, Rural EB-5 petitions in the EB5 United portfolio have been moving nearly two years faster than non-Rural standard filings.

Recent Rural EB-5 Adjudication Trends

EB5 United's Rural I-526E petitions have been adjudicated approximately 3.2 times faster than the Urban HUA average. According to EB5 United portfolio data as of June 2026:

Rural I-526E average adjudication: 9.5 months

Urban HUA average adjudication: 30.6 months

Rural petitions adjudicated within 12 months: 77.2%

Fastest Rural approvals: approximately one month

Individual processing timelines remain subject to USCIS adjudication and may vary from case to case.

Three Upcoming Dates Every EB-5 Investor Should Know

Beyond project-level adjudication, every EB-5 investor is operating against a statutory timeline established by Congress.

September 30, 2026 (Grandfathering Deadline): Investors who file Form I-526E before September 30, 2026 preserve eligibility under the current statutory framework established by the Reform and Integrity Act. The grandfathering provision was designed to protect properly filed petitions even if future legislative changes occur.

January 1, 2027 (Investment Amount Increase): The minimum EB-5 investment amount is expected to increase through the Program's inflation adjustment mechanism. Current projections suggest the TEA investment threshold could rise from $800,000 to approximately $930,000-$950,000, while non-TEA investments could increase to approximately $1.25 million.

September 30, 2027 (Regional Center Program Authorization Date): The current authorization of the Regional Center Program extends through September 30, 2027. While many industry participants expect Congressional renewal before then, investors continue to monitor the date as part of their long-term immigration planning.

About the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Visa is a highly sought-after U.S. Immigrant Investor Program that grants permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest in a qualifying American business that creates at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs. For rural EB-5 projects, the minimum investment is U.S. $800,000, allowing qualifying investors, their spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21, the right to receive Green Cards. The EB-5 Green Card offers a direct path to U.S. permanent residency without employer sponsorships or job-specific requirements.

Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United

Brennan Sim manages the Global Sales network at EB5 United, where he oversees international investor relations. He has worked in the EB-5 industry since 2013 and has been involved in EB-5 projects representing $1.45B+ billion in total capitalization.

Phone: +1 503 380 9106

Email: brennan@eb5united.com

SOURCE: EB5 United

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eb5-uniteds-texas-infrastructure-holdings-receives-uscis-i-956f-1187500