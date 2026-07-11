Club Car Wash Accelerates into Offshore Racing with Championship-Winning BPR Offshore Racing Team

Leading express car wash brand joins forces with one of America's premier Offshore?Powerboat?Racing teams in a partnership built on performance,?excellence?and community.

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce a new partnership with championship-winning BPR Offshore Racing, with the newly branded Class 1?Powerboat set to debut at the Michigan City Offshore Grand Prix later this month.

Recognized as one of the most competitive and professional teams in offshore powerboat racing, BPR Offshore Racing has built its reputation through championship success, meticulous preparation, and excellence both on and off the water-qualities that closely align with Club Car Wash's dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The partnership unites two organizations driven by performance, teamwork, and a shared commitment to?being?the best.

"At Club Car Wash, we're committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, and we look for partners who share that same mindset,"?said Rollie Bartels, Founder and CEO of Club Car Wash.?"The BPR Offshore Racing Team embodies those same values through its attention to detail, relentless preparation, and pursuit of peak performance. We're proud to support Bill and the entire team while creating memorable experiences for racing fans and our members throughout the season."

As part of the partnership, Club Car Wash branding will feature prominently on the BPR Offshore Racing Team's Class 1?Powerboat?and?associated?team assets. The collaboration will extend well beyond the?racecourse, incorporating race-day experiences, digital content, community engagement initiatives, and fan activations.

"We're proud to welcome Club Car Wash to the BPR Offshore Racing Team,"?said Bill Pyburn, owner and throttleman of BPR Offshore Racing.?"When you compete at this level and at these speeds, success comes down to preparation, teamwork, and delivering a championship performance every time you hit the water.?It's?exciting to partner with a company that shares our passion for excellence, professionalism, and giving back to the community. We look forward to representing the Club Car Wash brand both on and off the water while introducing?our?fans to the exceptional experience they provide."

The sponsorship reinforces Club Car Wash's ongoing commitment to investing in partnerships that inspire performance, passion, and community involvement. Through professional sports partnerships, charitable initiatives, and local events, the company continues to create meaningful experiences that extend beyond the wash and strengthen the communities it serves.

About Club Car Wash

Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, operating locations across multiple states. Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, Club Car Wash is committed to delivering an exceptional wash experience through industry-leading technology, outstanding customer service, and a strong dedication to giving back to the communities it serves.?

About the BPR Offshore Racing Team

The BPR Offshore Racing Team is one of America's premier offshore powerboat racing organisations.??Based in Florida,?the team campaigns two of the sport's most competitive race boats-a Supercat?competing under the Dirty Money Racing banner and its flagship Class 1 powerboat, proudly?representing?Club Car Wash.

BPR Offshore Racing has built a reputation for elite performance,?professionalism?and relentless competitiveness, capturing multiple national championships while?establishing?itself as one of the sport's benchmark teams.??In 2026, the team is competing for the prestigious UIM Class 1 World Championship, continuing its pursuit of success on the international stage.?For more information -? www.dirtymoneyracing.com

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 - 9975 SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-accelerates-into-offshore-racing-with-championship-winni-1189134