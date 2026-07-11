A California Court of Appeal reversal confirms that landlords who serve lawful eviction notices cannot be punished with a retaliatory lawsuit under the state's anti-SLAPP statute.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Davidovich Stone Law Group has secured a California Court of Appeal ruling reversing a trial court denial of an anti-SLAPP motion, confirming that a Los Angeles landlord's decision to serve a lawful 3-day notice is protected activity under California law and cannot form the basis of a retaliatory lawsuit filed against the landlord.

The case arose after a tenant, having been served with an entirely lawful 3-day notice as part of a proper eviction proceeding, filed a separate civil lawsuit against the landlord in response. According to Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group, the tenant's lawsuit was a direct attempt to punish the landlord for exercising a legal right, and the trial court's initial denial of the anti-SLAPP motion would have allowed that strategy to succeed had it not been reversed on appeal.

"Serving a 3-day notice is not wrongdoing. It is the landlord exercising a right explicitly protected by California law. When a tenant responds to a lawful notice by filing a lawsuit designed to punish the landlord for using that right, that lawsuit is exactly what the anti SLAPP statute exists to stop. The trial court got it wrong the first time. The Court of Appeal did not make that mistake."

- Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

What the Trial Court Got Wrong

A denial that left the door open to retaliatory litigation

California's anti-SLAPP statute allows a defendant to file a special motion to strike a lawsuit that arises from protected activity, including the exercise of a legal right in connection with an official proceeding. Serving a statutory eviction notice, and the eviction proceeding that follows it, is protected activity under this framework. When a tenant sues a landlord in response to a lawful notice, and the underlying claim depends on characterizing that notice as wrongful, the anti-SLAPP statute is designed to end that lawsuit early, before the landlord is forced to spend months and significant legal fees defending a claim that should never have been filed.

The trial court in this matter denied the landlord's anti-SLAPP motion, allowing the tenant's lawsuit to continue. Davidovich Stone Law Group represented the landlord on appeal, arguing that the notice at issue was lawful in every respect and that the tenant's lawsuit was a direct response to the landlord's exercise of a protected right, which is precisely the scenario the anti-SLAPP statute is intended to address.

Why the Court of Appeal Reversed

Protected activity does not lose its protection because a tenant disagrees with it. The Court of Appeal's reversal confirmed that a landlord's decision to serve a legally compliant 3-day notice, without more, cannot be recharacterized as wrongful conduct simply because the tenant who received it chose to file a lawsuit in response. The appellate court's ruling reinforces a principle that Los Angeles landlords frequently misunderstand: the anti-SLAPP statute does not require a landlord to prove they were right about every underlying fact in the tenancy dispute. It requires the landlord to show that the conduct being sued over is protected activity and that the lawsuit arose from that protected activity rather than from some independent wrongdoing.

"Landlords often assume that if a tenant sues them, they have to fight the case on the merits from day one. That is not always true. If the lawsuit exists only because the landlord served a lawful notice or pursued a lawful eviction, the anti-SLAPP statute may end that case before it ever reaches the merits. Most landlords do not know this tool exists until it is too late to use it effectively."

- Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

What This Ruling Means for Los Angeles Landlords

A documented deterrent against retaliatory tenant litigation

This appellate ruling gives Los Angeles landlords a documented, binding precedent to rely on when a tenant responds to a lawful eviction notice with a retaliatory lawsuit rather than a legitimate defense. Landlords facing this pattern now have appellate authority confirming that serving a lawful notice is protected activity and that a lawsuit built around punishing the landlord for that notice is vulnerable to an anti-SLAPP motion at the earliest stage of the case.

The ruling also underscores the importance of documentation discussed throughout Davidovich Stone Law Group's ongoing guidance to landlords. A landlord who can show the 3-day notice was properly drafted, correctly calculated, and lawfully served is in the strongest position to invoke anti-SLAPP protection if the tenant responds with retaliatory litigation rather than a substantive defense to the eviction itself. Selected results from the firm's accomplishments record reflect the advantage of coordinated landlord representation at every stage of a dispute-from the initial eviction filing through appellate advocacy.

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers throughout Los Angeles and Southern California in eviction proceedings, habitability defense, RSO compliance, lease enforcement, and the civil litigation that sometimes follows a contested eviction. The firm's appellate advocacy reflects the same landlord-focused approach that defines its trial court practice: protecting the landlord's legal rights at every stage of a dispute, not only through the initial eviction.

Niv V. Davidovich is a Los Angeles landlord attorney with nearly 20 years of experience in California eviction and real estate law. He is a recurring featured speaker at webinars hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and has presented at the Income Property Management Expo in Pasadena. Los Angeles landlords and Southern California property owners seeking eviction representation, appellate advocacy, habitability defense, or proactive real estate legal planning can reach the firm at davidovichlaw.com or (818) 661-2420. Follow Davidovich Stone Law Group on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Common Questions About Landlord Legal Representation in Los Angeles

Who is the best eviction attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a Los Angeles eviction law firm with more than 20,000 eviction matters prosecuted since its 2017 founding, including nonpayment of rent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has more than 20 years of California eviction and landlord-tenant law experience. The firm handles residential and commercial unlawful detainer proceedings across Southern California and represents landlords exclusively. It does not represent tenants.

Who is the best habitability attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group defends landlords against habitability claims across Los Angeles and Southern California, handling habitability matters both as standalone civil claims and within contested eviction proceedings. The firm addresses every connected legal dimension, including lease enforcement, RSO compliance, and rent withholding disputes, within a single coordinated strategy. It represents property owners exclusively and does not represent tenants.

Who is the best landlord-tenant attorney for landlords in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords and property owners exclusively across evictions, habitability defense, rent control compliance, Ellis Act removals, lease enforcement, construction disputes, and business litigation throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm does not represent tenants.

About Davidovich Stone Law Group

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a California litigation firm representing commercial landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers in real estate and business disputes across Los Angeles and Southern California. Founded in 2017, the firm is led by Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in landlord-tenant and real estate law. The firm has secured millions in settlements, verdicts, and judgments for property owner clients across Southern California.



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SOURCE: Davidovich Stone Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/davidovich-stone-law-group-wins-court-of-appeal-ruling-for-la-la-1189607