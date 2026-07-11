VetClaims.ai Highlights Growing Shift Toward Veteran-Led, Technology-Enabled VA Claims Support Model

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / As more veterans seek assistance navigating the Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims process, veteran-founded company VetClaims.ai is highlighting a growing shift toward technology-enabled, veteran-led support models designed to simplify documentation, improve clarity, and reduce administrative barriers.

Founded by Purple Heart recipient and Army veteran Lukas Simianer, VetClaims.ai was built in response to what leadership describes as persistent challenges within the veteran community: a complex and often overwhelming claims system that can discourage eligible service members from fully pursuing earned benefits.

The company combines veteran experience with proprietary technology intended to assist users in organizing records, identifying potential claim pathways, and better understanding how the VA evaluates disability ratings.

The VA disability claims process can require extensive medical documentation, service history records, and supporting evidence that must align with strict evaluation criteria. For many veterans, particularly those years removed from active duty, gathering and interpreting this information can be a significant barrier.

VetClaims.ai says its approach is designed to reduce friction in that process by pairing AI-assisted tools with veteran-led guidance, allowing users to better prepare submissions and understand potential eligibility factors before filing.

The company operates on a flat-fee service model, which it says is intended to improve transparency compared to percentage-based structures used in parts of the industry. Leadership describes this approach as rooted in the belief that veterans should retain full ownership of their awarded benefits.

Beyond claims support, VetClaims.ai also provides educational resources aimed at helping veterans understand how ratings are determined, how secondary conditions may be evaluated, and how to approach documentation more effectively whether or not they use the platform's services.

The company emphasizes that veteran-to-veteran support remains central to its mission, with many team members having personally navigated the VA claims process themselves.

Industry observers note that veteran services are increasingly intersecting with technology-driven solutions as organizations across healthcare, finance, and public services adopt digital tools to streamline administrative workflows. Advocates argue that veterans, in particular, may benefit from systems designed to reduce paperwork burden and improve access to information.

At the same time, conversations within the veteran community continue around how modern claims assistance services should be structured, including questions of transparency, accreditation, and best practices in emerging technology use.

VetClaims.ai positions its model as part of that broader evolution, focusing on education and structured assistance rather than replacing the veteran's role in the claims process.

The company says its long-term goal is to help veterans approach the claims process with greater confidence, fewer barriers, and improved understanding of how to effectively present their cases.

For more information, visit VetClaims.ai.

About VetClaims.ai

VetClaims.ai is a veteran-founded technology and services company created by Purple Heart recipient and Army veteran Lukas Simianer. The company provides AI-assisted tools and veteran-led guidance designed to help former service members better understand and navigate the VA disability claims process. Its platform focuses on education, documentation support, and claims preparation resources intended to improve clarity and accessibility for veterans seeking earned benefits. VetClaims.ai operates on a flat-fee model and emphasizes transparency, peer support, and veteran empowerment as core principles of its mission.

Contact information:

Vetclaims.ai

Vetrights.com

Inquiries: media@vetclaims.ai

SOURCE: VetClaims.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vetclaims.ai-highlights-growing-shift-toward-veteran-led-technol-1189132