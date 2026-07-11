London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2026) - Omega Partners Ltd, a London-based student recruitment consultancy specialising in widening participation, today announced a nationwide recruitment drive to expand its network of student referral consultants and field advisers across England, as the company targets its largest-ever September intake.





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The expansion will build out Omega Partners' consultant presence across London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, the four cities where its partner universities enrol the company's students into foundation-year and undergraduate degree programmes. Alongside the drive, Omega Partners has launched a newly restructured, volume-based commission model designed to attract and retain high-performing consultants through the full academic cycle.

Omega Partners places between 1,300 and 1,500 students into UK universities each year. Its students are overwhelmingly adult learners, care workers, drivers, parents and career changers, many of whom left school without A-levels and enter higher education for the first time through foundation-year programmes funded via Student Finance England.

The company's expansion targets a segment of the market that official statistics often understate. According to UCAS, around a third of UK undergraduates are mature students, yet many apply directly to universities outside the main UCAS cycle. The Office for Students has reported that mature students are more likely than younger students to come from underrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds - the group at the heart of Omega Partners' work.

"Behind every enrolment we deliver is someone who was told, at 18, that university wasn't for them," said Aza, Head of Growth at Omega Partners. "Our consultants find those people, in workplaces, community groups and neighbourhoods that universities struggle to reach, and walk them through eligibility, funding and enrolment. Expanding that network is the single most direct way we can widen access this September."

Consultant recruitment is open immediately, with onboarding running through the summer ahead of the September 2026 enrolment window. The company said the new commission structure rewards consultants who support students through to confirmed enrolment, aligning consultant incentives with student completion rather than sign-ups alone.

About Omega Partners

Omega Partners Ltd is a UK student recruitment consultancy headquartered in London, specialising in widening participation. The company supports adult learners into foundation-year and undergraduate degree programmes at partner universities across London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

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Source: GRW