HPQ Silicon Inc.: HPQ Silicon Announces Retirement of Director Noëlle Drapeau

MONTREAL, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process technologies announces that Ms. Noëlle Drapeau, a director of the Corporation since June 2008, has decided to retire from the Board of Directors, effective immediately, in order to enjoy her retirement and pursue other personal interests.

Ms. Drapeau has been a valued member of HPQ's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee for the past 17 years, playing an important role in the Company's evolution from a mining exploration company into a technology company specializing in advanced materials and next-generation industrial processes. Her insight, professionalism and commitment to strong corporate governance have been greatly appreciated throughout her tenure.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Noëlle for her 17 years of dedicated service and commitment to HPQ," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HPQ Silicon Inc. "Her contributions to the Board and the Audit Committee have been invaluable, and we sincerely thank her for the guidance, dedication and expertise she has shared over the years. We wish her a long, healthy and fulfilling retirement, and every success as she pursues her personal interests."

As HPQ continues its transition from technology development to commercialization, the Board will use this opportunity to commence the search for a new independent director whose experience and expertise will complement the Board's existing strengths and help support the Company's next phase of growth and value creation.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ - focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE technology is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company's website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

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