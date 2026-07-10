UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced launches with 2 million copies sold

ASSASSIN'S CREED BLACK FLAG RESYNCED LAUNCHES WITH 2 MILLION COPIES SOLD

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Makes a Strong Start, Supported by Positive Critics

PARIS - July 10, 2026 - Today, Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft company, announced launch day results with the release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, released on July 9. With 2 million copies of the game sold on its first day, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has made a strong start. This trend is expected to continue as players across the world get their hands on the game. The game ranked Top 1 on Twitch on July 9, and reached a peak of 99 451 concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours of launch, making it the highest concurrent player count ever recorded for an Assassin's Creed title on the platform.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is also received positively by critics, with a 85% review score on Open Critic and 84% review score on Metacritic, making it the highest rated Assassin's Creed game since the launch of the original Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag. This includes reviewers like IGN scoring Resynced 9/10 and declaring it "bigger and better in all the ways that matter". The technical achievement has also been praised by specialists such as Digital Foundry, referring to it as "One of the most effective remakes we've ever seen.". The game is also well-received by players with a current rating of 4.79/5 on the Playstation Store, 4.7/5 on the Xbox Store and Mostly Positive reviews on Steam.

"Black Flag has always held a special place in the heart of the community, and ours." said Martin Schelling, Head of Assassin's Creed Brand. "Bringing it back with Resynced was a promise to that passion for Edward's adventures, and to the unique sense of freedom players experienced back then. Seeing so many players set sail on day one, along with the great reviews from critics, is the greatest reward we could have hoped for."

A testament to Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, originally released in 2013, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, led by Ubisoft Singapore*, is a faithful remake rebuilt from the ground up and powered by the latest Anvil engine. The game features stunning updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry-driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate captain drawn into the centuries-old conflict between Assassins and Templars. As Edward pursues glory and fortune, he crosses paths with legendary figures such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, while the fate of everything the pirates have built hangs in the balance.

The game is available on Ubisoft+**, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam (Steam Deck verified) and the Epic Games Store.

For more information on the Assassin's Creed Franchise, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed

For the latest news on the Assassin's Creed Franchise and other Ubisoft games, please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/.

*Along with the following co-dev studios: Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft DaNang, Ubisoft India, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, and Ubisoft Sofia

**Ubisoft+ Premium is available for $17.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at plus.ubisoft.com.