Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei Ozeane, zwei Tiefsee-Projekte und die Offshore-Expertise, die Tiefseebergbau erfordert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 16:38
32,440 Euro
+1,44 % +0,460
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,86032,06011:05
31,90032,08010.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 22:18 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2026 totaled $183.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $93.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of June 30, 2026 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$13,441
Global Discovery 1,885
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,359
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,981
Franchise 1,112
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 420
Non-U.S. Growth 16,465
U.S. Value Team3
Value Equity 473
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,298
Value Income 8
International Value Group
International Value 57,099
International Explorer 1,230
Global Special Situations 39
Global Value Team
Global Value 38,967
Select Equity 1,068
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,508
Credit Team
High Income 14,288
Credit Opportunities 417
Floating Rate 290
Custom Credit Solutions 1,515
Developing World Team
Developing World 3,292
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,562
Antero Peak Hedge 254
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,309
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 1,825
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,506
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,941
Grandview Property Partners
Grandview Property Partners4 837
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$183,389

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $381.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 In June, the termination of a U.S. sub-advisory mandate resulted in approximately $5.7 billion of net outflows from the Value Equity strategy. Artisan has commenced an orderly wind-down of the US Value team's strategies, with the process expected to continue throughout the third quarter.
4 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.