Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2026 totaled $183.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $93.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of June 30, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $13,441 Global Discovery 1,885 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,359 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,981 Franchise 1,112 Global Equity Team Global Equity 420 Non-U.S. Growth 16,465 U.S. Value Team3 Value Equity 473 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,298 Value Income 8 International Value Group International Value 57,099 International Explorer 1,230 Global Special Situations 39 Global Value Team Global Value 38,967 Select Equity 1,068 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,508 Credit Team High Income 14,288 Credit Opportunities 417 Floating Rate 290 Custom Credit Solutions 1,515 Developing World Team Developing World 3,292 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,562 Antero Peak Hedge 254 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,309 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,825 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,506 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,941 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners4 837 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $183,389

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $381.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 In June, the termination of a U.S. sub-advisory mandate resulted in approximately $5.7 billion of net outflows from the Value Equity strategy. Artisan has commenced an orderly wind-down of the US Value team's strategies, with the process expected to continue throughout the third quarter.

4 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.