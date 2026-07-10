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WKN: 881531 | ISIN: US0533321024 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ5
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 21:25
2.680,00 Euro
-0,45 % -12,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOZONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.688,002.694,0011:01
2.674,002.702,0010.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 23:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AutoZone, Inc.: AutoZone Announces Organizational Changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) today announced that Grace Sharpley, Vice President, Merchandising Pricing and Analysis, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance, effective July 10, 2026. Grace will join the Company's Executive Committee and report to Jamere Jackson, Chief Financial Officer.

Grace is a 12-year AutoZoner who has held several progressive leadership roles during her AutoZone career in Audit, Finance, and as Vice President, Strategy, and Vice President, Merchandising Pricing, and Analysis.

"We are very pleased to announce Grace's promotion and addition to the Executive Committee. Her leadership, expertise, and consistent delivery of strong results position her well to help us drive continued growth at AutoZone," said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)
As of May 26, 2026, AutoZone had 6,766 stores in the U.S., 933 in Mexico and 157 in Brazil, for a total store count of 7,856.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a Commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and Commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.AutoZone.com, and our Commercial customers can make purchases through www.AutoZonePro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.ALLDATA.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast-branded products through www.DuralastParts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, Brian.Campbell@AutoZone.com
Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, Jennifer.Hughes@AutoZone.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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