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PR Newswire
11.07.2026 16:24 Uhr
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PrimeBOT Brings Personal Robotics to the UN's AI for Good Summit in Geneva

GENEVA, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeBOT, a robotics brand, appeared at the United Nations' AI for Good Global Summit. The summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with over 50 UN agencies including UNESCO, explores how AI can serve human welfare. PrimeBOT defines a new category: the Personal Robot - robots designed for homes and daily life, not production lines, that anyone can own, program, and create with. PrimeBOT came not to showcase technical specs, but to join a global conversation on education, inclusion, and human potential.

Personal robots will reshape how AI is taught. Imagine a child learning to code by teaching a real robot to move and respond. PrimeBOT Q1 offers a developer console for young learners. Children start with block-based programming to choreograph movements, expressions, and conversational responses - turning Q1 into a companion that listens and speaks. They can then convert blocks into Python code and train AI models to recognize gestures or objects, making the entire machine learning cycle tangible. Programming becomes a conversation with a robot, not abstract syntax. PrimeBOT envisions Q1 as an AI learning companion for every family - not replacing teachers or parents, but making education hands-on and playful.

PrimeBOT's vision is collaboration and integration - robots understanding human needs and augmenting creativity. The brand partners with youth and educational institutions globally, helping people see technology as a connector, not a divider. At the UN, PrimeBOT chose education over spectacle. In its view, technology must let the next generation grow as creators of AI, not just consumers.

PrimeBOT is in dialogue with educational and non-profit organizations across North America and Europe to explore how personal robots can support youth AI literacy. This is a patient journey - not a product announcement, but a shared exploration with educators, parents, and children. The future of personal robots is not something to be defined alone - it will be built together.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primebot-brings-personal-robotics-to-the-uns-ai-for-good-summit-in-geneva-302823231.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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