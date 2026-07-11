New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2026) - FRP has announced the launch of its latest off-road motorcycles, the FX125 and FX140, expanding the brand's lineup of rider-focused powersports products. The new models will be available beginning June 15 through Amazon and Shopify.





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Developed for recreational riding and trail adventures, the FX Series has been engineered to provide accessible performance, modern features, and configurations that accommodate riders with varying levels of experience.

At the top of the range is the FX140, featuring a 140cc oil-cooled engine engineered for reliable performance during longer riding sessions. The motorcycle is equipped with a robust #428 drivetrain, dual-piston front braking system, fully adjustable rear suspension, and a standard digital display designed to keep riders informed while on the trail.





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The FX125 is available in both Small Wheel and Big Wheel versions, allowing riders to choose a setup that best matches their riding preferences and terrain. The Small Wheel configuration offers a lower seat height and nimble handling, while the Big Wheel model provides additional ground clearance and enhanced stability over uneven surfaces.





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The entire FX Series prioritizes ease of use and rider confidence. Every model comes standard with both Electric Start and Kick Start systems, while select FX125 trims and the FX140 incorporate premium features such as adjustable levers, digital instrumentation, suspension adjustability, and integrated lighting systems.

With the introduction of the FX125 and FX140, FRP continues to broaden its off-road portfolio with motorcycles that emphasize thoughtful engineering, durability, and approachable performance for a wide range of recreational riders.

Note: The FX125 and FX140 are designed primarily for off-road recreational use and are not intended for operation on public streets, highways, or roadways unless specifically certified and registered for street use in accordance with applicable local laws and regulations. Riders should wear appropriate helmets, eye protection, gloves, boots, and protective apparel, and always follow local laws, trail regulations, and safe riding practices.

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Source: Press Release News