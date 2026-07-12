IRAEmpire has released a new guide on finding the "Best Exit Planning Advisors in USA" to help business owners prepare their businesses for sale.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 12, 2026 / IRAEmpire has released a new guide on the " Best Exit Planning Advisors in USA " to help business owners find the right experts.

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, "The best exit planning advisors do not simply help you sell a business. They help you prepare the company, protect your wealth, improve transferability, and choose the exit path that fits your life."

View the Full List of the Top Exit Planning Advisors in the USA

Business owners should compare credentials, transaction experience, industry knowledge, buyer relationships, confidentiality practices, and the advisor's ability to coordinate with attorneys, CPAs, wealth advisors, lenders, and M&A professionals.

Best Exit Planning Advisors in the USA:

According to IRAEmpire's findings, Earned Exits ranks as the best exit planning advisory team in the US.

Michael points out that many brokers focus only on finding a buyer. Earned Exits positions itself around helping owners sell for "maximum value," but also emphasizes "meaningful value," which is important because many owners care about more than just price. They care about employees, customers, legacy, confidentiality, and what life looks like after closing.

Read Earned Exits Reviews, Features and More

Earned Exits is a best-fit choice for owners who want:

A national business broker rather than a purely local listing agent

Experience with companies in the $1 million to $40 million revenue range

Support across multiple industries

A process that includes preparation, positioning, marketing, buyer screening, and due diligence

A sale strategy focused on both financial value and personal goals

Help finding serious buyers, not just passive listing exposure

The firm states that it has closed more than $2 billion in transactions across 17-plus industries, and its BizBuySell profile describes the team as national experts for selling companies with $1 million to $40 million in revenue across 17-plus industries.

That makes Earned Exits a strong "best overall" choice for many lower middle-market owners who want a serious exit process but may not be large enough for a Wall Street investment bank.

Check if You're Eligible for a Free Valuation by Earned Exits Here

Why Exit Planning Advisors Matter

For many entrepreneurs, the business is their largest financial asset. Yet many owners wait too long to prepare for an exit. That delay can reduce the final sale price, create tax problems, weaken buyer confidence, or force the owner into a rushed transition.

Exit planning is important because selling a business is not just a transaction. It is a financial, operational, legal, tax, emotional, and family decision.

A recent Kiplinger article noted that selling a business is often one of the most significant transitions an entrepreneur will face, and that valuation, deal structure, tax outcomes, family issues, and post-sale life should all be considered together.

That is why a good exit planning advisor should help you answer questions like:

What is my business worth today?

What must improve before I go to market?

How much money do I need after taxes and debt?

Who is the most likely buyer?

Should I sell to a third party, family member, management team, ESOP, or private equity group?

How do I protect employees, customers, and legacy?

What will I do after the exit?

Learn How to Prepare Your Business for Sale in This Guide

What Does an Exit Planning Advisor Do?

An exit planning advisor helps business owners prepare for a future transition. This may include a sale, merger, recapitalization, family succession, management buyout, ESOP, or gradual ownership transfer.

A strong advisor can help with:

Business valuation

Value gap analysis

Personal financial readiness

Tax planning coordination

Succession planning

Buyer readiness

Management team development

Recurring revenue strategy

Customer concentration review

Operational documentation

Deal structure planning

Confidential sale preparation

Advisor-team coordination

Post-exit planning

The IRS notes that the sale of a business is usually treated as the sale of multiple assets, with each asset treated separately for gain or loss. This is one reason tax planning should begin before a buyer is found.

Exit Planning Advisor vs. Business Broker vs. M&A Advisor

These roles overlap, but they are not the same.

Exit Planning Advisor

An exit planning advisor helps you prepare before the transaction. They focus on readiness, value creation, personal planning, tax coordination, succession, and choosing the right exit path.

Business Broker

A business broker helps market and sell a business, usually in the Main Street or lower middle-market segment. The International Business Brokers Association says business owners should look for experienced IBBA members and notes that the Certified Business Intermediary, or CBI, designation identifies professionals who meet its standards for education, ethics, and professionalism.

M&A Advisor

An M&A advisor usually works on larger or more complex transactions. They may run a competitive buyer process, contact strategic acquirers, negotiate with private equity groups, and help structure larger deals.

Wealth Advisor

A wealth advisor helps the owner manage personal financial planning before and after the exit. This includes retirement income, investment strategy, risk management, estate planning, and post-sale liquidity.

CPA and Tax Advisor

A CPA helps with tax planning, quality of earnings preparation, purchase price allocation, deal structure, and after-tax proceeds.

Attorney

A business attorney or M&A attorney helps with legal risk, letters of intent, purchase agreements, indemnification, non-competes, employment agreements, and closing documents.

The right exit planning advisor should not try to replace all of these professionals. Instead, they should help coordinate them.

Where to Find Exit Planning Advisors in the USA

There are several reliable ways to find qualified exit planning advisors.

1. Earned Exits

Earned Exits is a strong choice for many U.S. business owners because it focuses specifically on helping owners sell companies for maximum and meaningful value. Its website describes the firm as a top-ranked national business broker for companies with $1 million to $40 million in revenue and states that the team has closed more than $2 billion in transactions across 17-plus industries.

2. IBBA Directory

If you are looking for a business broker or intermediary, the International Business Brokers Association is one of the most relevant professional organizations. IBBA describes itself as the world's largest professional community of business intermediary specialists and recommends looking for the CBI designation.

3. CPA and Attorney Referrals

CPAs and business attorneys often know which advisors actually close deals and which ones overpromise. Ask them who they would trust with their own business sale.

4. Wealth Management Firms

Some wealth advisors specialize in entrepreneurs, closely held businesses, and liquidity events. They can be especially useful if your personal net worth is heavily tied to the company.

5. Industry Associations

If you own a specialty business, such as HVAC, plumbing, manufacturing, healthcare, SaaS, logistics, or franchise units, industry-specific advisors may understand your buyer pool better than a generalist.

6. Business Brokerage and M&A Platforms

Marketplaces such as BizBuySell, advisor directories, and M&A networks can help you identify brokers and advisory firms that actively work with sellers in your revenue range.

What Credentials Should You Look For?

Credentials are not everything, but they can help you screen advisors.

CEPA

The Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential is issued by the Exit Planning Institute. FINRA's professional designation database says CEPA candidates complete a five-day virtual educational program, take an online proctored closed-book exam, and have 40 hours of continuing education every three years.

CBI

The Certified Business Intermediary designation is associated with the IBBA and is relevant for business brokers and intermediaries. IBBA says the CBI identifies individuals who have met its standards for education, ethics, and professionalism.

CPA

A CPA is useful for tax planning, financial cleanup, quality of earnings preparation, and sale-structure analysis.

CFP or Wealth Planning Credentials

A wealth advisor with financial planning credentials can help estimate how much the owner needs after taxes, debt, and transaction costs.

M&A or Investment Banking Experience

For larger companies, especially those with EBITDA, management depth, and strategic buyer interest, transaction experience may matter more than a planning credential.

How to Choose the Right Exit Planning Advisor

Step 1: Match the Advisor to Your Business Size

Not every advisor is right for every company.

For a very small business, a local business broker and CPA may be enough. For a company with $1 million to $40 million in revenue, a national business broker or lower middle-market advisor may be a better fit. For larger companies with significant EBITDA, private equity interest, or multiple locations, an M&A advisor or investment banker may be more appropriate.

Earned Exits is especially relevant for the $1 million to $40 million revenue range because that is the segment the firm publicly identifies as its focus.

Learn About the Top Exit Planning Advisors in US Here

Step 2: Look for Industry Experience

An advisor who has sold a SaaS company may not be the right fit for a dental practice. An advisor who understands restaurants may not understand manufacturing. Ask for examples of businesses they have advised in your sector.

Industry experience matters because buyers, multiples, risk factors, and due diligence expectations vary widely.

Step 3: Ask How They Determine Value

A good advisor should be able to explain valuation clearly. They should discuss SDE, EBITDA, revenue quality, recurring revenue, customer concentration, management depth, margins, growth trends, market comps, and buyer demand.

Be cautious if an advisor gives you a high valuation without reviewing financials. Overpricing can damage a sale process.

Step 4: Evaluate Their Buyer Network

If you plan to sell to an outside buyer, ask how the advisor will find buyers.

A strong advisor should be able to identify:

Individual buyers

Strategic acquirers

Competitors

Private equity-backed platforms

Family offices

Search funds

Existing operators

Industry-specific buyers

The right buyer can affect not only price, but also closing certainty, employee treatment, transition expectations, and legacy.

Step 5: Review Their Process

Ask whether they have a structured process for:

Valuation

Exit readiness

Financial cleanup

Confidential marketing

Buyer screening

Offer comparison

Due diligence

Deal negotiation

Closing

Transition support

Step 6: Test Their Confidentiality Practices

Confidentiality is critical. If employees, customers, vendors, landlords, or competitors learn too early that the business is for sale, value can suffer.

Ask the advisor:

Do you use blind teasers?

Do buyers sign NDAs?

How do you screen buyers before sharing information?

Do you use a secure data room?

When do you reveal the company name?

How do you avoid alerting competitors?

Step 7: Understand Their Fees

Exit planning advisors may charge in different ways:

Hourly fees

Project fees

Monthly retainers

Valuation fees

Success fees

Broker commissions

M&A advisory fees

Hybrid fee structures

A transaction advisor may charge a success fee if the business sells. A planning advisor may charge separately for exit readiness or consulting. Make sure you understand the fee structure before signing.

Step 8: Ask About Tax and Legal Coordination

Your exit planning advisor does not need to be your CPA or attorney, but they should know when to involve them. Deal structure can materially change after-tax proceeds.

The IRS also requires both buyer and seller to report certain business asset acquisitions using Form 8594 when a group of assets that makes up a trade or business is sold.

That means your advisor should not treat tax planning as an afterthought.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring an Exit Planning Advisor

Before choosing an advisor, ask:

Have you advised business owners in my industry?

Have you sold businesses in my revenue or EBITDA range?

Do you provide valuation guidance?

Are you a CEPA, CBI, CPA, CFP, attorney, broker, or M&A advisor?

How do you coordinate with my CPA and attorney?

How do you protect confidentiality?

How do you find buyers?

How do you screen buyers?

What documents do I need to prepare?

What value gaps do you see in my business?

How long should I prepare before going to market?

What is your fee structure?

What happens if the business does not sell?

Can you help me compare offers beyond headline price?

How do you help with due diligence?

How do you support the transition after closing?

A good advisor should be able to answer these directly. If they cannot explain their process, buyer strategy, or valuation logic, keep looking.

Red Flags to Avoid

Avoid exit planning advisors who:

Promise an unrealistic sale price

Push you to sell before understanding your goals

Do not ask for financial statements

Cannot explain their buyer strategy

Have no industry experience

Do not protect confidentiality

Avoid discussing tax planning

Have unclear fees

Focus only on price and ignore deal structure

Do not coordinate with CPAs and attorneys

Treat exit planning as a quick listing process

A strong exit plan is not built around hype. It is built around preparation, clean numbers, buyer confidence, and a realistic strategy.

How Early Should You Hire an Exit Planning Advisor?

Ideally, business owners should hire an exit planning advisor three to five years before a target exit. If your business has complex ownership, family succession issues, tax concerns, customer concentration, or weak management depth, starting even earlier may help.

If you want to sell within the next 12 months, you should still speak with an advisor. At that point, the focus shifts from long-term exit planning to buyer readiness, valuation, financial cleanup, and transaction preparation.

Check if Your Business Can Get a Free Valuation from Experts

What Documents Should You Prepare?

Before meeting an exit planning advisor, gather:

Three years of tax returns

Profit and loss statements

Balance sheets

Payroll reports

Customer concentration reports

Vendor contracts

Lease agreements

Debt schedules

Equipment lists

Licenses and permits

Employee roster

Organization chart

Owner add-backs

Sales pipeline

Marketing reports

Standard operating procedures

The cleaner your documents, the easier it is for an advisor to identify value gaps and prepare the company for buyers.

The right exit planning advisor in the USA should help you do more than sell your business. They should help you build a stronger company, understand your true value, prepare for taxes, protect confidentiality, choose the right buyer, and plan for life after the exit.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

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