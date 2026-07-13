Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed XYZ (Web3 Growth Agent) at 02:18 on July 13, 2026 (UTC).





XYZ Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xyz_usdt

About XYZ (Web3 Growth Agent)

WGA is a Web3 infrastructure project that leverages AI and Soft DePIN technology to transform user behavior data into trusted, verifiable digital assets.

Why XYZ (Web3 Growth Agent)

The protocol addresses data authenticity by utilizing an AI Proof Engine that scores user activities, filters out bots and fraudulent behavior, and generates cryptographically signed on-chain proofs (XYZD). WGA operates a Soft DePIN network, a software-based distributed infrastructure that allows devices like smartphones and PCs to act as soft nodes for data streaming without requiring dedicated hardware. The project's developmental roadmap includes the integration of automated AI policy engines and the planned launch of a dedicated data trust chain (WGA Chain) to establish a global verifiable data layer.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Web3 Growth Agent

Token Symbol: XYZ

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

User & KOL Reward Pool: 40%

Ecosystem Expansion & Partner Pool: 20%

Operations & Marketing: 15%

Development & Infrastructure Reserve: 10%

Team, Advisors & Legal: 5%

Market Stabilization & Policy Reserve: 10%

Learn More About XYZ(Web3 Growth Agent)

Website: https://wga.xyz/

X: https://x.com/W3growthagent

Telegram: https://t.me/Web3GrowthAgent

Whitepaper: https://web3-growth-agent-wga.gitbook.io/whitepaper_ver2.0_en

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304877

Source: LBank