Spain-based Sunwafe is planning a 20 GW ingot and wafer factory. The project is progressing quickly, with a site secured in northern Spain and a €200 million ($232.6 million) grant, newly appointed CEO Michael Pinto tells pv magazine. Could you give us a little background on the factory and what's planned? We're aiming at a capacity to manufacture 2.5 billion wafers per year, sufficient to serve around 20 GW of cell manufacturing. And we're looking to start commercial operations in the first half of 2029. The project has its roots in InnoEnergy, a leading European investor in early-stage startups ...

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