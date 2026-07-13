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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:06
7,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5507,85008:43
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

www.bodycote.com

13 July 2026

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that in the week 6 July to 10 July 2026, it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Barclays Bank plc, as part of the first £40 million tranche of the £80 million share repurchase programme announced on 11 March 2026 (the 'Programme'). All Ordinary Shares were purchased from Barclays Bank plc as an 'on exchange' transaction subject to the rules of the London Stock Exchange.

Dates of purchase:

6 July - 10 July 2026

Total number of ordinary shares purchased:

165,000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

672.50p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

626.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

648.15p

Since the commencement of this Programme, the Company has purchased 2,110,478 Ordinary Shares in aggregate for cancellation from Barclays Bank plc in accordance with the Programme. Following the above purchases and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 170,652,112 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Barclays as principal on behalf of the Company in connection with the above purchases is detailed in the attachment. Purchases made under Programme will be announced on a weekly basis.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.