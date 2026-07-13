Mollyroe Plc - Further Funds Advanced to Cascade, Update on Cascade Operations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

13 July 2026

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Further Funds Advanced to Cascade

Update on Cascade Operations

Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, announces that the Company has advanced a further £25,000 (the "Further Advance") to Cascade Studio LLC ("Cascade") under the terms of its existing secured loan facility (the "Facility"). The Further Advance will be used to cover third party costs associated with marketing activities for Cascade.

The balance outstanding under the Facility (inclusive of an arrangement fee representing 5% of the maximum amount available pursuant to the Facility) is £765,000.

Launch of Cascade

Further to the above, Mollyroe is pleased to announce that, on 17 June 2026, Cascade released its open-beta of the Cascade Studio platform, providing a limited time free-trial for new users. The link can be found on Cascade's website, https://cascadestudio.ai/ .

Related Party Transaction

Dominic Wheatley, Chairman of the Company, Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Simon Windsor, Chief Innovation Officer of the Company, are also directors of and shareholders in Cascade.

The Further Advance therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. The Directors of the Company, other than Dominic Wheatley, Darren Hopkins and Simon Windsor, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, consider that the Further Advance is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Darren Hopkins, CEO of the Company said, "We are delighted with the progress demonstrated by the launch of the Cascade Studio platform, which provides an AI-powered platform made by industry experts for industry use. We believe that the feedback from initial use has been extremely encouraging and look forward to providing further updates in due course".

For further information, please contact:

Mollyroe plc

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Ed Downes

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Fortified Securities - Broker

Guy Wheatley

Guy.Wheatley@Fortifiedsecurities.com

About Mollyroe

Mollyroe plc is company is focused on opportunities in the technology sector. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. Mollyroe's focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

About Cascade

Cascade is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.