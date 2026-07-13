The new partnership combines award-winning estate agency websites with end-to-end transaction technology to help real estate agents prepare for the future of digital home buying.

As the UK property industry accelerates towards a more digital homebuying process, PropertyStream and Offr, specialists in property technology and real estate transaction management, today announced the launch of TRANSACT a next-generation transactional website that enables estate agents to manage the entire customer journey, from first enquiry through to completion, within a single, fully branded platform.

The average UK property transaction currently takes around 120-170 days, while one in three property sales falls through, costing sellers an estimated £400 million every year (1). Recent UK Government reforms (2) aim to modernise the homebuying process through greater digitisation, earlier access to property information and digital identity verification, with the ambition of reducing transaction times by around four weeks and significantly cutting failed sales. TRANSACT is designed to meet this shift head-on: agents and solicitors can compile a complete digital sale pack containing all the information required under the new reforms and publish it within a secure, dedicated data room, giving buyers full visibility on a property before an offer is even made. This is a major innovation for UK Private Treaty sales.

Developed through a partnership between PropertyStream, the award-winning estate agency website provider, and Offr, the leading property transaction technology company backed by Barclays, TRANSACT has been designed to bridge the gap between traditional estate agency websites and the increasingly digital nature of modern property transactions.

Unlike conventional agency websites that focus primarily on generating enquiries, TRANSACT enables agents to capture leads, qualify buyers, manage offers, automate communications and provide buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants with secure online dashboards throughout every stage of the transaction.

The platform supports residential sales, lettings, auctions and new homes, creating one seamless digital journey without redirecting customers to third-party platforms. Everything remains fully white-labelled within the estate agent's own website, strengthening their brand while delivering a more connected customer experience.

The launch also reflects a broader industry shift towards digital-first property transactions. Drawing on data across Offr's established markets, one key signal of this shift is in offer activity: over one third (35.4%) of Private Treaty offers are now submitted outside normal office hours, up from 21% in 2021, as buyers increasingly expect to progress a purchase whenever suits them. Buyer engagement with the platform has grown 249% since 2021, and the combined peak transaction value recorded across every property progressed through Offr has exceeded £4 billion underlining both the scale and the direction of travel that TRANSACT is designed to bring to the UK market.

Robert Hoban, Founder CEO at Offr, said: "Consumer expectations have changed. People expect the same level of digital convenience from buying, selling or renting property as they experience in banking, travel and retail. At the same time, government reforms are accelerating the move towards a more digital property market. With Offr, a full digital sale pack can be built and published in a secure data room ahead of a sale, giving registered buyers the certainty and transparency the new reforms are designed to deliver before they've even made an offer. TRANSACT brings together everything an estate agent needs, from attracting new business through to managing offers, progressing transactions and keeping customers informed, all within their own branded website, and integrated with their CRM. It's designed to remove friction, increase transparency and help agents deliver a significantly better client experience."

By automating repetitive administrative tasks such as enquiry management, offer handling, customer updates and transaction communications, TRANSACT enables agents to spend less time on manual processes and more time where they create the greatest value: advising clients, negotiating deals, winning instructions and helping people move home.

Robin Arnold, Founding Partner at PropertyStream, added: "Estate agency websites have traditionally been built to generate leads, while the transaction itself has happened offline. We saw an opportunity to completely rethink that model. By combining PropertyStream's expertise in creating high-performing estate agency websites with Offr's market-leading transaction technology, we've created a platform that allows agents to manage the complete customer journey in one place. As the industry moves towards greater digitisation, we believe this is the natural evolution of the estate agency website."

As the property sector continues its digital transformation, TRANSACT positions real estate agents to embrace the next generation of home buying, combining powerful marketing, transaction management and customer engagement in one connected platform.

Real estate agents interested in seeing TRANSACT in action can book a free demonstration at www.transact.website

Homebuying shake-up to slash delays, cut costs and stop sales falling through (UK Government, 18 June 2026) Consultation Outcome Home Buying and Selling Reform (UK Government, 18 June 2026)

About PropertyStream

PropertyStream is an award-winning provider of high-performance estate agency websites, helping agencies across the UK grow their brands, generate more instructions and deliver exceptional online customer experiences.

For more information visit: www.propertystream.co

About Offr

Offr is the leading property transaction technology platform that digitises the buying, selling and letting process for estate agents and property professionals. Backed by Barclays and National Association of Realtors (US), Offr's technology helps agencies streamline transactions, automate workflows and improve the customer experience from enquiry through to completion.

For more information: www.offr.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713993188/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

elyse.heemskerk@offr.io

pernilla@propertystream.co