Webull Receives Approval to Offer Crypto in the European Union

AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull EU, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), announced it has received MiCAR (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) approval to begin offering crypto-assets in the European Union.

As users desire greater access to the ever-evolving crypto space, Webull aims to provide a platform where they can seamlessly manage their portfolios across multiple asset classes. Webull users will be able to use the Webull platform to transmit orders for crypto assets to be custodied by Webull EU. Execution will be carried out through a partnership with Coinbase Luxembourg S.A.

"We are pleased to have received MiCAR approval from the AFM (Autoriteit Financiële Markten), marking an important milestone in Webull's European ambitions," said Andries van Luijk, CEO of Webull Securities (Europe). "As one of the first dual-regulated investment firms to receive MiCAR approval in the Netherlands, we are committed to providing our clients with secure and compliant access to digital assets under the EU's comprehensive regulatory framework."

With this approval, Webull will be able to provide regulated custody services for crypto assets to its European clients, with investor protection and operational standards guaranteed by MiCAR.

Webull EU plans to launch crypto operations in late 2026. Initial approval has been given for the Netherlands, with passporting approval pending for the rest of the EU.

To learn more about Webull EU and its offerings, visit www.webull.eu.

About Webull EU

Webull Securities (Europe) B.V. is an online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including European and U.S.-listed equities (stocks), fractional shares, European ETF's and US options. Webull Securities (Europe) B.V. is an AFM authorized investment platform. For more information about Webull Securities (Europe) B.V., please visit www.webull.eu.

About Webull Corporation:

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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