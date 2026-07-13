The Barcode Warehouse partners with ShopperAI to bring AI shelf intelligence to UK retail

NEWARK, England, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barcode Warehouse, one of the UK's leading retail technology integrators and solutions providers, has partnered with ShopperAI to bring AI-powered shelf intelligence to UK retailers. Using existing in-store camera infrastructure, the solution helps improve on-shelf availability, strengthen planogram compliance and provide real-time visibility of store activity.

ShopperAI is already deployed across grocery, convenience and large-format retail environments, delivering measurable operational improvements including:

Up to 75% reduction in out-of-stock hours

Faster store-level response times

Reduced reliance on manual audits and store walks

ShopperAI analyses live video feeds from existing in-store cameras to identify empty or low-stock shelves and detect planogram compliance issues. Real-time alerts enable store teams to respond faster, improve execution and reduce the need for manual checks.

ShopperAI complements The Barcode Warehouse's existing barcode, RFID and store execution solutions, adding AI-powered visual intelligence to retail operations.

Jason Datt, Retail Technology Sales Lead, The Barcode Warehouse, said:

"Retailers need a scalable way to understand what is happening in-store. By combining ShopperAI's camera-based shelf intelligence with existing infrastructure, we can help customers improve availability, strengthen execution and respond faster to issues that impact sales."

Lanor Daniel, CEO, ShopperAI, said:

"On-shelf availability and planogram compliance are critical to retail performance. Our platform provides real-time visibility and actionable insights, helping retailers improve execution, reduce lost sales and drive operational efficiency."

On show at the Innovation and Customer Experience Centre

ShopperAI made its UK debut on The Barcode Warehouse stand at the Retail Technology Show 2026 and will now be showcased at the company's Innovation and Customer Experience Centre (ICE) in Newark. The facility enables retailers to see integrated technologies in action and explore real-world use cases.

About The Barcode Warehouse

Founded in 1987, based in Newark, Nottinghamshire, The Barcode Warehouse (TBW) is a leading UK provider of barcode, RFID, labelling, enterprise mobility and managed service solutions for sectors including retail, warehousing & logistics and healthcare.

For more information contact:

Delia Goldsby

PR & Communications Manager

Delia.Goldsby@thebarcodewarehouse.co.uk

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