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WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 14:27
26,380 Euro
-0,38 % -0,100
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Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
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OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 09:22 Uhr
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Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2026 Half-Yearly Report on July 23, 2026

Huhtamaki publishes 2026 Half-Yearly Report on July 23, 2026

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 13.7.2026 AT 10:15 AM EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2026 Half-Yearly Report on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 8:30 (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's CEO & President Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q2-2026

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q2-2026/dial-in.
Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki???
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.? ?

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals are?operating?in 35 countries and 105?locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales?totaled?EUR 4 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq?Helsinki?and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Find?out?more?at?www.huhtamaki.com.??


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.