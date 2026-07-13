Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2026 Half-Yearly Report on July 23, 2026

Huhtamaki publishes 2026 Half-Yearly Report on July 23, 2026

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 13.7.2026 AT 10:15 AM EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2026 Half-Yearly Report on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 8:30 (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's CEO & President Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q2-2026

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q2-2026/dial-in.

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki???

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.? ?

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals are?operating?in 35 countries and 105?locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales?totaled?EUR 4 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq?Helsinki?and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Find?out?more?at?www.huhtamaki.com.??