Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL168786 due 03/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives XS3164480XXX -- each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL168501 due 06/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives XS3164487XXX -- each) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 348 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/07/ debt-like XS3338951XXX -- 2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 349 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/07/ debt-like XS3338961XXX -- 2036; fully paid; ((Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 352 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/07/ debt-like XS3338958XXX -- 2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 347 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/07/ debt-like XS3267338XXX -- 2036; fully paid; ((Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3357689XXX -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 4.359% Covered Bonds due 13/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like USC0623PJXXX -- securities 4.359% Covered Bonds due 13/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US06368MWXXX -- securities Issuer Name: Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC 3.750% Notes due 13/07/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3437614XXX -- EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 435947 EQS News ID: 2364254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)