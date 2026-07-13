Heitman expands European platform with addition of experienced leader

Heitman LLC ("Heitman"), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Maureen Mahr von Staszewski as Managing Director in the firm's European Real Estate Investment team. As part of Heitman's European leadership team, Maureen will help drive continued expansion across Europe, supporting the firm's strategic growth initiatives, capital raising efforts, and investment activity across the region.

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Maureen Mahr von Staszewski Joins Heitman European Leadership Team

"We are excited Maureen has joined the Heitman team," said Caleb Mercer, Managing Director and Head of European Investment at Heitman. "Her breadth and depth of experience in European real estate investment management will help strengthen our innovative and differentiated investment capabilities across traditional and alternative property types throughout Europe."

In her previous roles at AXA, Swiss Life, and Cromwell, Maureen led real estate fund management, overseeing strategy, portfolio construction and investor relations. She brings more than 20 years of expertise spanning core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic strategies across multiple sectors, including office, logistics, residential, and alternatives across Europe.

"I have always admired Heitman's disciplined approach to real estate investing, its strong position across alternatives, and its collaborative culture," said Maureen. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth with this talented group of colleagues."

ABOUT HEITMAN:

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $47 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

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Contacts:

Prosek Partners on behalf of Heitman

pro-Heitman@prosek.com