Egardia BV: Telecom operators gain faster access to the Smart Home Security market through Egardia's new wholesale platform

First deployment with Sunrise demonstrates a new route for telecom providers to launch subscription-based home security services

GORINCHEM, Netherlands, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom operators are increasingly looking beyond connectivity for new sources of recurring revenue and customer loyalty. While demand for Smart Home Security continues to grow, many operators have struggled to launch their own security services because of the significant investment required in technology, service operations and ecosystem integration.

Egardia today announced the commercial launch of its wholesale Smart Home Security platform, enabling telecom providers to introduce branded home security services without developing and operating their own end-to-end security infrastructure. The platform has already been deployed by Swiss telecommunications provider Sunrise, marking the first commercial implementation of Egardia's international wholesale strategy.

Industry analysts have identified connected home services as one of the fastest-growing categories within telecommunications. However, bringing a professional home security proposition to market typically requires years of development, multiple technology partners and operational expertise extending beyond the traditional telecom domain.

Egardia's wholesale model is designed to remove those barriers by providing telecom operators with a single platform that supports the delivery of subscription-based Smart Home Security services under their own brand.

"The telecom industry is evolving rapidly," said Robin Rietveld, Chief Executive Officer of Egardia. "Consumers increasingly expect their telecom provider to deliver more than connectivity. They are looking for trusted digital services that protect and simplify everyday life. Until now, building a professional security proposition required significant investments and specialised expertise. Our wholesale platform enables operators to enter this market much faster while maintaining full ownership of their customer relationship."

The launch represents a strategic shift for Egardia. Since introducing one of Europe's first connected DIY alarm systems in 2008 under the WoonVeilig brand, the company has evolved from a consumer-focused security provider into a technology partner for telecommunications companies. Its experience in cloud-based security services has now been consolidated into a platform specifically designed for large-scale operator deployments.

Sunrise is the first telecommunications provider to adopt the platform commercially. The implementation demonstrates how operators can expand beyond traditional connectivity services by adding subscription-based Smart Home Security to their portfolios without developing a proprietary security ecosystem.

Following the Sunrise deployment, Egardia is actively engaging with telecom operators across Europe that are seeking to strengthen customer retention and diversify recurring service revenues through connected home services.

About Egardia

Egardia develops cloud-based Smart Home Security technology for telecommunications providers and service operators. Its wholesale platform enables partners to launch fully branded Smart Home Security products and subscription services without building their own security infrastructure. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Egardia combines more than eighteen years of experience in connected security with a scalable SaaS platform designed for international operator deployments.

Media Resources

Journalists can access the Egardia Press Room, containing high-resolution images, executive portraits, company logo, fact sheets and additional background materials.

Egardia Press Room:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1rkkZAUoAMo2zLztQngKFzQAlvG_KfoLM

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