DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 251.4308 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 652332 CODE: MFDD ISIN: LU0908501XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD Sequence No.: 436002 EQS News ID: 2364490 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2364490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)