DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.3827 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80824050 CODE: ECRP ISIN: LU1437018XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP Sequence No.: 436007 EQS News ID: 2364500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)