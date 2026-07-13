

EQS-Media / 13.07.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Aareal Bank finances the acquisition of Marriott Zurich for Pictet Real Estate Capital Wiesbaden, 13 June 2026 - Aareal Bank AG has successfully closed a financing facility for Pictet Real Estate Capital to acquire Marriott Zurich, a 5-star business and leisure hotel property situated in the heart of downtown Zurich. The transaction, closed on 10 June 2026, expands the relationship between Aareal Bank and Pictet Alternative Advisors, part of the Pictet Group, which manages approximately USD 5 billion in real estate assets. The Marriott Zurich is a well-established full-service hotel, prominently located on the bank of the Limmat River, opposite Platzspitz Park. The property comprises 266 guest rooms, a range of F&B outlets, and extensive meeting and conference facilities, serving both business travellers and leisure guests. Since its opening, the high-rise has benefited from ongoing investment and refurbishment, with a further guest room enhancement programme currently underway. Vertell Asset Management, a specialised Swiss hospitality investment firm, has been appointed as the asset manager to oversee the property's operational management and strategic value creation. "Prime hotel assets under globally recognised brands in leading financial hubs continue to attract strong institutional interest," said Bettina Graef-Parker, Head of Hotel Properties at Aareal Bank. "We are delighted to support this high-quality asset and look forward to building a lasting partnership with Pictet Real Estate Capital." Aareal Bank acted as arranger, facility agent, and security agent. Legal advice was provided by CMS, and CBRE acted as valuation advisor for this transaction. Contact for the media: Thomas Rutzki

Phone: +49 611 348 2947

Mobile: +49 170 543 1458

thomas.rutzki@aareal-bank.com



Nadine Klees

Phone: +49 611 348 2488

Mobile: +49 151 633 29175

nadine.klees@aareal-bank.com

About Aareal Bank Aareal Bank AG, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. It provides financings, banking services and payments solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents, Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy. Aareal Bank comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing and Banking & Digital Solutions. The Structured Property Financing segment contains the property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking.



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Emittent/Herausgeber: Aareal Bank AG

Schlagwort(e): Immobilien



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