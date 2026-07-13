DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist (100D) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 158.1245 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170782 CODE: 100D ISIN: LU1650492XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D Sequence No.: 435992 EQS News ID: 2364470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)