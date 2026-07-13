DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9G) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 756.5373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49383 CODE: CP9G ISIN: LU1602145XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9G Sequence No.: 435983 EQS News ID: 2364452 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)