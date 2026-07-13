Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 09:46 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

30°Ningbo Short Film Festival: 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening Successfully Held in Madrid

MADRID, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening, the fifth stop of the brand's overseas tour, kicked off successfully at the Complutense University of Madrid on June 24 (local time). Adopting the theme of "Land and Sea Hub, One Heart on the Silk Road", the event consisted of three featured modules: Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening, Post-screening Cultural Salon and Ningbo Culture Showcase. It drew a large crowd of hundreds of on-site participants, including university faculty and students, local cinephiles and art lovers, presenting Ningbo's open, inclusive urban temperament and vigorous youthful image creation vitality to overseas audiences.

Ningbo Short Film Festival

On-site at the 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening

The highlight Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening showcased eight exquisite short films, including In Ningbo, Enjoy, One Moment Ningbo and Ningbo, Can't Be Hidden. The screening lineup combines classic Ningbo Theme Films and excellent award-winning works selected from the latest two editions of the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival, fully interpreting the diverse, avant-garde and sophisticated creative perspective of emerging young Chinese image creators.

The subsequent Post-screening Cultural Salon invited prestigious Spanish film directors, university professors, Asian artists and the founder of local film platform Filmoteca Maldita. Centering on short film creation, urban visual communication and cross-border industrial collaboration, guests exchanged in-depth views on Sino-Spanish artistic aesthetics and film overseas dissemination. They affirmed that visual works break geographical barriers effectively, and Ningbo, as a thriving international port city on the Maritime Silk Road, boasts rich original materials for film and television creation. Both parties reached a consensus to carry out long-term cooperation in academic exchanges, creator dialogues and joint screenings.

The immersive Ningbo Culture Showcase displayed official tourism guides, cultural maps and customized city postcards, delivering a comprehensive and vivid overview of Ningbo's urban landscape and cultural charm. Many audience members expressed strong intentions to travel, conduct field shooting and launch cultural exchanges in Ningbo. Serving as a vital international communication initiative, the event builds a solid optical and cultural bridge to spread authentic stories of Ningbo and China across the globe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a645f00-89fe-4e11-a6d6-6af30503e14f



Contacts 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival https://www.nbfestival.com/ LIU YANZHU info1@nbfestival.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.