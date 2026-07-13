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ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 10:02 Uhr
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Bioz, Inc.: Nanografi Increases Click-Through Rates and Scientific Engagement With Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Bioz, the company transforming scientific publications into product credibility, announced its collaboration with Nanografi, a global provider of advanced nanomaterials, graphene products, and laboratory technologies supporting scientific innovation across academia and industry. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges, Nanografi is enhancing how researchers discover and engage with publication-backed validation directly within the digital product experience.

By integrating Bioz Badges across key product webpages, Nanografi now enables customers to seamlessly explore peer-reviewed publications tied directly to its products without leaving the website experience. Researchers can instantly access citation data, publication snippets, and real-world applications directly from product webpages, allowing them to evaluate how Nanografi materials are being used across scientific studies and advanced research workflows. By embedding this validation directly into the customer journey, Nanografi is creating a more transparent and evidence-driven product experience.

Since implementing Bioz solutions, Nanografi has seen increased click-through rates across its website. By surfacing publication-backed validation directly within product webpages, researchers are spending more time interacting with scientific evidence and exploring related product information.

"Bioz has significantly improved how we showcase the scientific validation behind our products," said Öykü Hazel Yücel, Digital Marketing Specialist at Nanografi. "We've seen strong engagement from researchers interacting with the publication data, and the ability to present peer-reviewed references directly within the product journey has created a much more informative and trustworthy user experience."

In addition to improving the customer experience, the integration supports Nanografi's broader digital marketing and engagement strategy by increasing visibility into how customers interact with scientific validation content and product-related literature.

"Nanografi is doing an exceptional job bringing scientific validation directly into the customer experience," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding publication intelligence directly into product webpages, they are strengthening researcher confidence and making it easier for scientists to connect products with real-world research applications."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Nanografi

Nanografi is a global nanotechnology and advanced materials company, developing and manufacturing high-performance nanomaterials with a strong focus on graphene and carbon-based materials for scientific research and industrial innovation. The company offers a broad portfolio including graphene, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, MXenes, nanopowders, metal-organic frameworks, and other advanced materials used in energy, electronics, biotechnology, materials science, and advanced manufacturing applications. With its international reach, R&D capabilities, and quality-focused approach, Nanografi supports researchers and industry professionals in accelerating next-generation technologies and emerging applications.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Nanografi

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nanografi-increases-click-through-rates-and-scientific-engagement-wit-1184399

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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