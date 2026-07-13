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WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
6,500 Euro
-1,52 % -0,100
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ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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6,5706,83010:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 10:10 Uhr
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Ascom Holding AG: Invitation - 2026 Half-Year Results Conference for Analysts and Investors


Ladies and Gentlemen,

We invite you to the Ascom Holding Ltd Analyst and Investor Conference on the occasion of the publication of the 2026 half-year results:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026
Start: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Online, via Microsoft Teams
Speakers: David Hale, CEO; Kalina Scott, CFO

Video webinar with Q&A session
The conference will be streamed via Microsoft Teams. The conference will be conducted in English.
Please use the following link to join.

Microsoft Teams Meeting:Link
Meeting ID: 314 619 521 920 748
Passcode: Qf7Ng2Yq

Dial in by phone: +41 43 216 35 11
Phone conference ID: 107264094#

If you are joining via smartphone, please download the Teams app in advance. Please dial in five minutes before the start.
Following the presentation, participants can ask questions live or in writing via chat during the Q&A session.

Ascom will publish the press release, the presentation, and the 2026 Half-Year Report on July 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on www.ascom.com.

Best regards,
Kalina Scott
CFO

Attachment

  • Ascom_Invitation_HalfYearConference_2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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