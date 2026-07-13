DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (USIC) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.1186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1575801 CODE: USIC ISIN: LU1285959XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC Sequence No.: 436059 EQS News ID: 2364614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)