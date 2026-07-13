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PR Newswire
13.07.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options, Director/PDMR Dealing

Marechale Capital Plc - Grant of Options, Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

13 July 2026

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Director/PDMR Dealing

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC), an established City of London based corporate finance advisory business, developing into a fully integrated digital merchant bank providing corporate finance, capital markets and asset management services underpinned by a technology solutions and distribution platform, announces that it has granted in aggregate 8,750,000 options over ordinary shares of the Company, at an exercise price of 4.75 pence per ordinary share, being the closing mid-market price on 10 July 2026 (the "Share Options") to Directors, a PDMR and an employee of the Company.

Further details of the grant of Share Options are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Number of Share Options Granted Resultant Number of Share Options Held As a % of Current Issued Share Capital
Mark Warde-Norbury 3,000,000 4,315,217 1.68%
Patrick Booth-Clibborn 3,000,000 13,900,859 5.40%
Patrick Claridge 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.58%
Nick Cowan 750,000 750,000 0.29%
Others 500,000 1,450,000 0.56%
Total 8,750,000 21,916,076 8.52%

The issued share capital of the Company is 257,287,255 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 24,016,076 options over ordinary shares in issue representing approximately 9.33 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Related Party Transactions

The grant of options to Mark Warde-Norbury, Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Patrick Claridge constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies by virtue of them being Directors of the Company (the "Transaction"). With the exception of Mark Warde-Norbury, Patrick Booth-Clibborn and Patrick Claridge, the Director independent of the Transaction, being Chris Kenning, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, considers that the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries

Marechale Capital

Patrick Booth-Clibborn / Mark Warde-Norbury

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Joe Quinlan

marechale@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

About Marechale Capital plc

Marechale Capital plc is one of the UK's first publicly quoted, fully integrated digital merchant banks.

The Group bridges traditional and digital asset markets, sitting at the centre of a rapidly growing market for tokenised assets. The Group operates across four businesses - Marechale Capital, Stanford Capital Partners, Blubird Global, Inc, and NJC Capital Management Limited- providing services across corporate finance, capital markets, tokenisation and asset management. This comprehensive offering is underpinned by ownership of the Blubird technology platform.

Marechale Capital plc is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MAC.

For more information: https://marechalecapital.com/

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name
  1. Mark Warde-Norbury
  2. Patrick Booth-Clibborn
  3. Patrick Claridge
  4. Nick Cowan
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status
  1. Executive Chairman
  2. Chief Executive Officer
  3. Executive Director
  4. PDMR
b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Marechale Capital plc
b. LEI 2138003NUK6SXCDIAT89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code 		Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB0005401XXX
b. Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) per share (p) Volume(s)
  1. 4.75p
  2. 4.75p
  3. 4.75p
  4. 4.75p
  1. 3,000,000
  2. 3,000,000
  3. 1,500,000
  4. 750,000
d. Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price

8,250,000

4.75p

e. Date of the transaction 10/07/2026
f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
© 2026 PR Newswire
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