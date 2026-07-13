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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 10:58 Uhr
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Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Energy Boat Challenge focuses on climate innovation for yachting

MONACO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond the on-water competition, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is increasingly establishing itself as a forum where the future of sustainable yachting is shaped. Alongside the races, it brings together researchers, naval architects, engineers, shipyards and industry leaders for a series of conferences exploring how the maritime sector can respond to climate change and accelerate the transition towards cleaner technologies.

One of the key sessions of the advanced yachting technology conference, 'Climate Adaptive Yachting: Innovation for an Uncertain Maritime Future', focused on how yachts will need to evolve to cope with increasingly unpredictable environmental conditions. Rising sea temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events and stricter environmental regulations are reshaping the industry, requiring vessels that are not only more sustainable but also more resilient and adaptable.

"At SEA Index we work with both shipyards and owners from the very beginning of the design stage. For a long time, owners expected certification only once the yacht had been delivered or sold. Now we are seeing more and more owners asking for certification before construction even begins. For us, this is clear proof that what we are doing is valuable because it provides information they did not have before," said Natalie Quévert, General Secretary of SEA Index and panelist at the conference.

The environmental performance assessment tool, developed by the Yacht Club de Monaco to measure and compare the environmental impact of yachts, is now working closely with the young start-up NEMO Systems. The company, which develops GPS and monitoring systems for boats, began its journey at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, as its three founders are all former competitors.

"Our goal is to monitor the energy consumption of yachts and commercial vessels and provide owners with the data they need to reduce it," explained Simon Dorthe, co-founder of NEMO Systems The company is currently providing data loggers for the boats competing in the Challenge before adapting the technology for the yachting sector. "It is very important for us that NEMO Systems collects experience and data generated during this week, so that certifications can be based not only on design calculations but also on real operational data collected in real time," added Quevert.

The conference also explored how digital technologies, advanced materials, artificial intelligence and next-generation propulsion systems can redefine yacht design. Rather than relying on a single solution, speakers highlighted the need for a combination of innovations capable of reducing emissions while improving operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The debate continues on Friday, 10 July, with the 7th Alternative Fuels Conference, organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Bringing together researchers, energy specialists and leading industry players, the conference examines the different pathways towards maritime decarbonization, from hydrogen to wind-assisted propulsion, battery technologies and the future energy mix that will power tomorrow's fleets.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e3ed617-eaa3-4973-a215-24fbf3fda3b4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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