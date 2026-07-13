KUKA Cable recently showcased its solar cable solutions at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, where the company shared its perspective on the changing demands of the renewable energy sector. Speaking at the event, COO Jackie Wang said that the rapid growth of solar power is driving higher system voltages, longer project lifetimes and more complex operating environments. These changes mean that solar cables must do more than simply meet existing industry standards. According to Wang, issues such as overheating, insulation ageing and DC-side failures continue to show why material quality is becoming ...

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