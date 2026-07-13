Türkiye will run a series of solar and wind energy tenders later this year covering 2.4 GW of new capacity, the country's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has announced. Delivered under the country's Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) program, the tenders will cover 14 solar projects with a combined capacity of 900 MW, alongside seven wind energy tenders covering 1.5 GW. According to an update from the country's Ministry for Energy and Natural Resources, applications for the tenders must be submitted at the ministry's headquarters between 10:00 and 12:00 on ...

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