French PV project developer and solar module manufacturer Reden has announced the closure of its solar panel assembly facility in Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, located in the Aveyron department of the Occitanie region in southern France. Commissioned in December 2024, the 200 MW factory was designed to enable the energy producer to control parts of the photovoltaic value chain. However, less than three years later-and after nearly €4.5 million in production line upgrades-the outlook has turned bleak following the announcement late last week that operations would be discontinued. "It was no longer financially ...

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