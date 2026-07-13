DJ Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist (WHDY) Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0856 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700000 CODE: WHDY ISIN: IE000LEIJXXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000LEIJXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WHDY Sequence No.: 436083 EQS News ID: 2364736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)