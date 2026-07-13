Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 11:54 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INTCO Medical: Advancing Low-Carbon Manufacturing and Global Sustainability Commitments

Supporting Sustainable Growth Through Innovation

Innovation remained central to INTCO Medical's sustainability strategy. In 2025, the Company continued to invest in R&D, product upgrades and intelligent manufacturing, while advancing its core business segments: medical consumables, rehabilitation medical equipment and physical therapy.

The Company continued to enhance intelligent manufacturing capabilities, including automated production lines, precision process control and digital systems that boost production efficiency, product consistency and resource utilization. It maintained key market access qualifications and quality certifications, serving customers across more than 150 countries and regions.

Strengthening Quality, Governance and Supply Chain Responsibility

INTCO Medical continued to enhance its quality management and corporate governance systems. The Company follows internationally recognized quality management standards, including ISO 13485 and ISO 9001, and continually refines internal processes to support product consistency and operational efficiency.

Supply chain responsibility also remained a key focus. INTCO Medical works with a broad supplier network and incorporates sustainability considerations into supplier evaluation and management. The Company aims to build transparent, stable and mutually beneficial relationships with suppliers while supporting reliable product delivery for customers and responsible operations across its value chain.

Investing in People and Communities

The report also highlights INTCO Medical's efforts in employee development, workplace inclusion and community engagement. In 2025, the Company had 12,941 employees, with women accounting for 57.76% of the workforce, 35.00% of management roles and 55.56% of the Board of Directors. Employee training coverage reached 100%, averaging 31.55 hours per employee.

Beyond its operations, INTCO Medical continued to support public health, education, disability support and medical assistance initiatives. By year-end, the Company's cumulative charitable donations exceeded RMB 76.86 million.

Recognized for ESG Progress

INTCO Medical received multiple ESG ratings and recognitions in 2025, including a Wind ESG rating of A, the EcoVadis "Committed" badge for the second consecutive year, and WRAP and BSCI certifications. The Company's products also received both LCA and carbon footprint certifications. It was also named to S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025 as a Best Improvement Company and Bloomberg Businessweek/Green Gold's 2026 ESG Leaders to Watch list.

These recognitions underscore INTCO Medical's continued progress in ESG governance, responsible manufacturing and sustainable development, reinforcing its position as a global healthcare manufacturer with long-term ESG commitments.

The full 2025 ESG Report is available here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-low-carbon-manufacturing-and-global-sustainability-commitments-302823717.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.