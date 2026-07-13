OB Streem, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes the Acquisition of Med Frigo

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, OB Streem ("OB Streem" or the "Group"), has completed the acquisition of Med Frigo S.A. ("Med Frigo" or "the Company"), a leading provider of temperature-controlled transportation and logistics services in Europe.

Founded in 1991, Med Frigo has established a leading position in temperature-controlled logistics, becoming a logistics leader in the Greek aquaculture export market. The Company serves the largest aquaculture producers in Greece, managing the transportation of fresh fish exports across Europe through a network of owned cold-chain facilities and a refrigerated fleet. Backed by an integrated operating model that combines owned infrastructure, optimized round-trip fleet operations, and trusted client relationships developed over more than three decades, Med Frigo has consistently delivered strong margins and demonstrated resilience across market cycles.

The acquisition follows a period of strategic momentum for OB Stream, including the recent appointment of Alexandros Karafillides as Chief Executive Officer. Alexandros brings more than 25 years of international experience in the consumer goods sector, with senior positions in Greece and abroad. The Group also completed a significant financing with a consortium of leading European banks, to support the continued expansion of the Group.

OB Streem is a fully integrated logistics platform operating across key European trade corridors, offering cold storage, ambient storage, container depots, outdoor storage, and freight forwarding and transportation services. The Group's acquisition of Med Frigo expands its temperature-controlled capabilities and geographic footprint, and with revenues exceeding $500 million, the combined platform is well positioned to capture operational efficiencies, optimize its network, and deepen customer relationships across core markets.

Alexandros Karafillides, Chief Executive Officer of OB Streem, commented: "The acquisition of Med Frigo marks a significant milestone for OB Streem and our growth journey. The integration of Med Frigo into our organization will further broaden the solutions we offer, creating new growth opportunities and expanding capabilities in temperature-controlled transportation and logistics. With a shared commitment to operational excellence and the delivery of high-quality services, we are building an even stronger organization, further reinforcing our position as a leading reference point in the logistics industry across Southeast Europe."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: "Med Frigo brings a depth of expertise and a network in temperature-controlled logistics that is difficult to replicate. Together with OB Streem's existing infrastructure and capabilities, we have created a unique platform. We look forward to working with Alexandros and both management teams to capture the significant opportunities ahead."

About OB Streem

OB Streem is Greece's largest end-to-end logistics partner, with a strong presence across Southeast Europe. The company serves as a strategic gateway for inbound and outbound trade to Europe and the broader EMEA region. With 400,000 square metres of dry and refrigerated warehouse space and more than 2,000 employees, and operations in eight countries, OB Streem delivers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated logistics solutions.

Through more than 85 strategic representation partnerships worldwide, OB Streem's network provides access to 44 European countries, more than 600 ports, and 250 airports. The company's commitment to quality and operational excellence is reflected in its 25 certifications covering quality management, safety, security, and business excellence. For more information, visit ob-streem.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

rdallolio@hig.com

Stelios Theodosiou

Managing Director

stheodosiou@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

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