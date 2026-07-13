Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aurra Markets Strengthens MENA Presence Following Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026

Aurra Markets Strengthens MENA Presence Following Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026

PR Newswire

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurra Markets, a global multi-asset CFD brokerage, concluded its diamond sponsorship and participation at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026. Held at the ADNEC Centre from the 8th to the 9th of July, the financial exhibition served as a primary platform for the broker to connect directly with retail traders, institutional partners, and financial leaders across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Showcasing Institutional-Grade Liquidity at Money Expo

In a digital financial landscape, Aurra Markets continues to prioritize face-to-face engagement. The broker's presence at Booth 33 highlighted its focus on clear communication between traders and their brokerage provider. By facilitating transparent interactions, the Aurra Markets team provided attendees with factual data regarding its institutional-grade liquidity and low-latency trading infrastructure. Establishing a physical presence remains a core part of the company's operations, allowing the executive team to understand complex client needs and support a stable trading environment.

Expanding the Aurra Markets Affiliate and Refer a Friend Partnership Programmes

A core focus of the two-day exhibition was the expansion of the Aurra Markets Partnership Programmes. Engaging with financial professionals, the executive team detailed the operational framework of both the Refer a Friend initiative and the Aurra Affiliate Programme. These programmes provide partners with dedicated account support, transparent real-time reporting, and structured CPA and rebate models. By lowering operational barriers for prospective partners, Aurra Markets is building a collaborative network that supports sustained mutual growth.

Live Demonstrations of the Aurra Wallet

The event featured live demonstrations of the Aurra Wallet. This unified funding system bridges fiat and digital assets, allowing clients to manage deposits and withdrawals efficiently. Integrating this technology reduces banking delays and provides faster market access.

Aurra Markets 2026: Continued Global Expansion

The strong engagement at ADNEC supports the brokerage's strategic vision for continued expansion across key global financial hubs. By maintaining a physical presence in the MENA region, Aurra Markets plans to scale its operations and trading services to support a growing base of international clients.

About Aurra Markets

Aurra Global Markets Limited is authorized and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) under License No. GB25204837. Aurra Markets provides a global community of traders with the direct infrastructure and technical resources needed to operate in dynamic financial markets. For more information, visit www.aurra.markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurra-markets-strengthens-mena-presence-following-money-expo-abu-dhabi-2026-302823707.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.