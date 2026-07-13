EV Charging Cable Market worth $5.63 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the EV Charging Cable Market is projected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

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EV Charging Cable Market & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 2.01 Billion

USD 2.01 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5.63 Billion

USD 5.63 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 15.8%

EV Charging Cable Market Trends & Insights:

Increasing deployment of high-power charging infrastructure is to drive DC charging cables growth

Widespread Compatibility Across AC and DC Charging Ecosystems Supporting Leadership of Straight EV Charging Cables

Expanding electric vehicle production and charging infrastructure investments are to make Asia Pacific the largest market

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Market growth is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, expanding investments in public and private charging infrastructure, and increasing deployment of high-power charging solutions aimed at reducing charging durations and improving user experience. As governments, utilities, and charging network operators are scaling charging ecosystems, demand for reliable, durable, and high-performance charging cables is increasing across home charging, semi-public charging, destination charging, fleet charging, and highway fast charging applications. Advancements in conductor materials, thermal management technologies, insulation systems, and connector designs are enabling higher charging capacities while enhancing flexibility, safety, and product lifespan.

The transition toward ultra-fast charging, growing penetration of battery electric vehicles equipped with 800 V architectures, and expansion of charging networks for commercial fleets are influencing product innovation across the value chain. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on lightweight cable designs, liquid-cooled technologies, improved weather resistance, and compliance with evolving standards such as CCS, NACS, GB/T, and Type 2 to support deployment across diverse charging environments. These developments are expected to create sustained growth opportunities for EV charging cable manufacturers throughout the forecast period.

Increasing deployment of high-power charging infrastructure is to drive DC charging cables growth

The growing need to reduce electric vehicle charging times is accelerating the adoption of DC charging systems across public charging corridors, fleet depots, commercial facilities, and highway fast charging networks. Unlike conventional AC charging, DC charging delivers power directly to the battery pack, enabling significantly shorter charging durations and supporting long-distance mobility requirements. The increasing penetration of battery electric vehicles equipped with larger battery capacities and 800 V architectures is further strengthening demand for high-power DC charging solutions. According to the International Energy Agency, the global public fast charging network expanded by more than 55% in 2024, with DC fast chargers accounting for a growing proportion of newly installed charging points. China alone surpassed 3.5 million public charging points in 2025, while Europe and North America are to expand ultra-fast charging corridors to support long-distance electric mobility. This infrastructure expansion is creating substantial demand for charging cables capable of handling current ratings exceeding 500 A while maintaining thermal stability, electrical safety, and operational reliability.

Charging infrastructure providers are increasing investments in high-power charging technologies, leading to advancements in liquid-cooled cable systems, conductor materials, and insulation technologies. In March 2025, Huawei Digital Power deployed its next-generation fully liquid-cooled charging platform supporting charging outputs of up to 600 kW, incorporating lightweight high-current DC charging cables for 800 V electric vehicles. In April 2025, Star Charge introduced ultra-fast charging systems rated above 700 kW utilizing liquid-cooled DC cable assemblies designed to improve charging efficiency and user handling. In November 2024, ABB E-mobility expanded the deployment of its high-power charging solutions capable of supporting charging capacities up to 720 kW, integrating advanced cable management technologies for commercial charging applications. In February 2025, BYD accelerated installation of megawatt charging systems for electric buses and heavy commercial vehicles across China, further increasing demand for durable high current DC charging cables. The rapid expansion of public fast charging infrastructure, increasing electrification of commercial transport, and rising deployment of charging systems above 350 kW are expected to sustain the strong growth trajectory of the DC charging cable segment over the forecast period.

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Widespread Compatibility Across AC and DC Charging Ecosystems Supporting Leadership of Straight EV Charging Cables

Straight charging cables are expected to maintain the largest share of the EV charging cable market due to their widespread adoption across Level 1, Level 2, DC fast charging, destination charging, fleet charging, and public charging applications. Their compatibility with major charging interfaces, including CCS, GB/T, NACS, and Type 2 standards, has enabled extensive deployment across passenger electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and electric bus charging infrastructure. Straight cable configurations remain the preferred solution for wall-mounted chargers, pedestal chargers, highway fast charging stations, and commercial charging hubs because they support longer cable lengths, higher current ratings, and simplified integration with cable management systems. Compared with coiled alternatives, straight cables offer lower manufacturing complexity, reduced cost per meter, improved scalability for high-power applications, and greater suitability for liquid-cooled architectures used in ultra-fast charging systems. The growing penetration of 800 V vehicle platforms, increasing adoption of charging systems above 350 kW, and rising installation of fleet charging depots are further strengthening demand for straight charging cable assemblies capable of delivering enhanced thermal performance, flexibility, and mechanical durability.

Technological advancements and investments by charging equipment manufacturers are reinforcing the dominance of straight cable configurations within the automotive charging ecosystem. In March 2025, Huawei Digital Power expanded deployment of its fully liquid-cooled charging systems designed to support charging outputs exceeding 600 kW, incorporating high-current straight cable assemblies optimized for 800 V electric vehicles. In April 2025, Star Charge introduced upgraded ultra-fast charging solutions featuring lightweight liquid-cooled straight cables to improve user ergonomics and charging efficiency for high-utilization public charging stations. In September 2024, ABB E-mobility expanded its Terra high-power charging portfolio with advanced cable management systems intended to improve handling of long straight charging cables in commercial charging environments. Similarly, in October 2024, Phoenix Contact showcased next-generation high-current charging connectors and cable assemblies engineered for increased flexibility, higher power throughput, and improved operational reliability.

Expanding electric vehicle production and charging infrastructure investments are to make Asia Pacific the largest market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the EV charging cable market owing to its strong electric vehicle manufacturing base, expanding charging infrastructure, and well-established supply chain for charging components and cable systems. The region is home to leading cable and charging technology providers such as Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable & System, Sinbon Electronics, Star Charge, and TELD, to expand capabilities in high-power charging cables, liquid-cooled cable assemblies, and advanced charging solutions. The market is benefiting from supportive government initiatives aimed at accelerating charging deployment, including China's New Energy Vehicle development strategy and charging infrastructure targets, Japan's Green Growth Strategy, South Korea's carbon neutrality roadmap, and India's PM E Drive program. Expansion of highway charging corridors, urban fast charging networks, and workplace charging infrastructure is increasing demand for charging cables with higher current-carrying capacity, enhanced thermal management, and improved durability.

Industry participants across the region are actively investing in next-generation charging technologies to support ultra-fast charging applications. In January 2025, Star Charge introduced a liquid-cooled charging platform capable of supporting charging capacities above 720 kW, utilizing advanced liquid-cooled cable systems for heavy-duty applications. In March 2025, Huawei Digital Power expanded deployment of fully liquid-cooled charging solutions across China, integrating high-current charging cables designed for 800 V electric vehicles. In September 2024, LS Cable & System strengthened its portfolio of high-voltage charging cable technologies to address growing demand for ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Asia. Similarly, in March 2024, Servotech announced an investment of USD 12 million to establish an EV charger component manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana. The facility will manufacture power modules, control circuits, and other EV charging components, strengthening the domestic EV charging ecosystem and creating downstream demand for charging cable assemblies.

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Top Companies in EV Charging Cable Market:

The Top Companies in EV Charging Cable Market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), LEONI AG (Germany), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), and Prysmian Group (Italy). The market share was derived by considering a certain percentage of the segmental revenue for each of the companies mentioned above, along with their growth strategies and new products. These companies also offer extensive solutions in the EV charging cable industry.

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