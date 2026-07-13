CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIB Marine") (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the "Bank"), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. Net income for the quarter increased to $0.9 million, or $0.69 basic and $0.68 diluted net income per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.49 basic and $0.48 diluted net income per share, for the same quarter of 2025. For the six-month period, net income increased to $1.5 million, or $1.14 basic and $1.12 diluted net income per share from $1.0 million, or $0.73 basic and $0.71 diluted net income per share, for the same period in 2025.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest margin increased to 3.03% compared to 2.96% for the first quarter of 2026 and 2.69% for the second quarter of 2025; and to 3.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 2.65% for the same period of 2025. The rising trend continued as the cost of funds declined at a faster pace than earning asset yields. Net interest income increased $0.5 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2025, and by $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period of 2025, primarily as a result of an improved net interest margin that more than offset the impact of lower average earning asset balances.

Net income for the Banking and Mortgage Divisions increased by $0.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. The Banking Division's increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income, which more than offset increased provisions for credit losses. The Mortgage Division's improved results were primarily attributable to effective cost management, as mortgage origination volumes remain low due to higher mortgage rates and limited housing inventory.

The allowance for credit losses to loans declined to 1.20% at June 30, 2026, from 1.27% at December 31, 2025, primarily due to charge-offs of individually assessed loans. Non-performing assets to total assets and non-accrual loans to loans improved to 0.87% and 1.09%, respectively, on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 1.31%, respectively, on December 31, 2025.

Since year-end 2025, loan balances decreased by $6 million, reflecting lower origination activity, while deposit balances grew by $6 million, allowing CIBM Bank to reduce total borrowings. The Company is targeting growth in loan portfolio balances during the remainder of 2026, primarily within its commercial lending segments.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented, "Earnings improved due to net interest margin expansion and expense management. Net interest margin for CIBM Bank was 3.09% for the second quarter, up from 2.75% in the same quarter of 2025, reflecting growth in new customer relationships supported by increased marketing activities, together with the continued repricing of loans and deposits."

Regarding the Company's common stock repurchase plan, he added, "Purchases of CIBH stock for the first half of 2026 totaled $1.2 million at a weighted average price of $38.33 per share. Since February 2025, we have repurchased 5% of our outstanding stock at a price of $36.17 per share, utilizing $2.5 million of the $3.5 million authorized through 2026."

Finally, he concluded, "At mid-year we have reported continued performance improvements. Our focus for the remainder of 2026 is to build on that momentum and achieve our performance goals through even stronger results from our banking and mortgage teams."

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income - 10,739 - 10,586 - 10,881 - 10,780 - 11,017 - 21,325 - 21,958 Interest expense 4,739 4,760 5,208 5,196 5,541 9,499 11,193 Net interest income 6,000 5,826 5,673 5,584 5,476 11,826 10,765 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (26 - 268 1,174 (90 - 9 242 51 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,026 5,558 4,499 5,674 5,467 11,584 10,714 Noninterest income (1) 1,337 1,178 1,292 1,908 1,765 2,515 3,317 Noninterest expense 6,191 5,969 6,223 6,375 6,311 12,160 12,684 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,172 767 (432 - 1,207 921 1,939 1,347 Income tax expense (benefit) 257 181 (115 - 299 253 438 358 Net income (loss) - 915 - 586 - (317 - - 908 - 668 - 1,501 - 989 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share - 0.69 - 0.45 - (0.24 - - 0.67 - 0.49 - 1.14 - 0.73 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.68 0.43 (0.24 - 0.65 0.48 1.12 0.71 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (2) 61.56 61.09 60.95 60.72 59.55 61.56 59.55 Book value per share (2) 61.61 61.13 61.00 60.77 59.59 61.61 59.59 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,317,498 1,310,842 1,334,388 1,350,097 1,354,477 1,312,190 1,349,437 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,345,498 1,349,513 1,379,094 1,396,512 1,402,229 1,345,498 1,396,954 Financial Condition Data: Total assets - 828,198 - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 - 828,198 - 838,441 Loans 659,768 669,543 666,199 655,620 665,393 659,768 665,393 Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,903 - (8,696 - (8,465 - (8,721 - (8,793 - (7,903 - (8,793 - Investment securities 124,419 120,629 123,318 128,214 126,795 124,419 126,795 Deposits 666,633 677,349 660,614 702,078 684,480 666,633 684,480 Borrowings 67,804 62,265 77,817 39,245 59,292 67,804 59,292 Stockholders' equity 81,245 80,647 81,414 81,789 80,492 81,245 80,492 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 3.03 - 2.96 - 2.81 - 2.78 - 2.69 - 3.00 - 2.65 - Net interest spread (4) 2.46 - 2.40 - 2.20 - 2.17 - 2.06 - 2.43 - 2.02 - Noninterest income to average assets (5) 0.66 - 0.59 - 0.62 - 0.91 - 0.83 - 0.62 - 0.78 - Noninterest expense to average assets 3.03 - 2.95 - 2.98 - 3.06 - 3.00 - 2.99 - 3.02 - Efficiency ratio (6) 84.28 - 85.03 - 89.37 - 85.33 - 87.24 - 84.64 - 90.35 - Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.45 - 0.29 - -0.15 - 0.44 - 0.32 - 0.37 - 0.24 - Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 4.53 - 2.90 - -1.53 - 4.46 - 3.36 - 3.71 - 2.52 - Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.09 - 1.30 - 1.31 - 0.95 - 0.85 - 1.09 - 0.85 - Nonperforming assets to total assets (10) 0.87 - 1.04 - 1.04 - 0.75 - 0.68 - 0.87 - 0.68 - Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.94 - 2.20 - 2.36 - 2.38 - 2.33 - 1.94 - 2.33 - Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.54 - 1.77 - 1.89 - 1.87 - 1.85 - 1.54 - 1.85 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.20 - 1.30 - 1.27 - 1.33 - 1.32 - 1.20 - 1.32 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 61.87 - 59.08 - 53.87 - 55.78 - 56.76 - 61.87 - 56.76 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9) 0.47 - -0.06 - 0.85 - 0.00 - -0.02 - 0.21 - -0.01 - Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.81 - 9.68 - 9.77 - 9.77 - 9.60 - 9.81 - 9.60 - Total risk-based capital ratio 13.84 - 13.53 - 13.67 - 13.90 - 13.55 - 13.84 - 13.55 - Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 - 10.80 - 10.94 - 11.15 - 10.82 - 11.10 - 10.82 - Leverage capital ratio 8.95 - 8.83 - 8.80 - 8.88 - 8.54 - 8.95 - 8.54 - Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 142 141 142 143 144 142 144 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale. (10)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks - 8,893 - 9,584 - 8,102 - 19,016 - 10,363 Securities available for sale 122,235 118,436 121,110 126,017 124,618 Equity securities at fair value 2,184 2,193 2,208 2,197 2,177 Loans held for sale 7,976 6,160 8,640 7,287 7,733 Loans 659,768 669,543 666,199 655,620 665,393 Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,903 - (8,696 - (8,465 - (8,721 - (8,793 - Net loans 651,865 660,847 657,734 646,899 656,600 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,707 2,707 2,567 2,195 3,401 Premises and equipment, net 1,646 1,610 1,675 1,731 1,660 Accrued interest receivable 2,798 2,890 2,763 2,803 2,733 Deferred tax assets, net 11,503 11,589 11,440 11,745 12,160 Other real estate owned, net - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 6,752 6,695 6,641 6,589 6,536 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64 Other assets 9,575 10,015 10,360 10,217 10,396 Total assets - 828,198 - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 88,840 - 86,243 - 85,637 - 95,307 - 87,479 Interest-bearing demand 82,241 91,209 86,577 107,512 74,921 Savings 233,642 232,493 218,515 222,450 226,663 Time 261,910 267,404 269,885 276,809 295,417 Total deposits 666,633 677,349 660,614 702,078 684,480 Short-term borrowings 57,992 52,462 68,022 29,458 49,514 Long-term borrowings 9,812 9,803 9,795 9,787 9,778 Accrued interest payable 1,335 1,237 1,468 1,456 1,656 Other liabilities 11,181 11,292 11,991 12,192 12,521 Total liabilities 746,953 752,143 751,890 754,971 757,949 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible - - - - - Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,401,541 and 1,385,842 issued shares; 1,319,357 and 1,335,390 outstanding shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1) 1,402 1,398 1,386 1,386 1,386 Capital surplus 182,283 182,175 182,087 182,003 181,908 Accumulated deficit (96,406 - (97,321 - (97,907 - (97,591 - (98,498 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,036 - (2,765 - (2,371 - (2,808 - (3,273 - Treasury stock, 82,906 shares on June 30, 2026 and 51,174 shares December 31, 2025 (2) (2,998 - (2,840 - (1,781 - (1,201 - (1,031 - Total stockholders' equity 81,245 80,647 81,414 81,789 80,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 828,198 - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 41,349 shares and 43,054 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.