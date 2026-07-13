Yacht Club de Monaco: Hydrogen seen as part of the future energy mix at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

MONACO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative fuels and the future of maritime decarbonization were at the heart of the 7th Alternative Fuels Conference, held during the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge and organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Bringing together energy companies, technology providers and maritime industry leaders, the conference explored how hydrogen, electricity, e-methanol and other emerging solutions can contribute to the decarbonization of shipping and yachting.

Among the speakers was NatPower, which is investing in shore power infrastructure and hydrogen refueling networks for the maritime sector. While hydrogen adoption remains at an early stage, the company believes the foundations are already being put in place.

"NatPower H is a company that in the last two years built a network of marine concessions to make the installation for refueling of hydrogen. It is something that is really in advance before the market. The market is not ready yet and there are still very few off-takers, but together with our partner Linde we have already completed six or seven experimental hydrogen refueling operations. We are ready, the marinas are ready, and we are waiting for the technology and the market to mature," said Marco Galimberti, CEO at NatPower H. In the meantime, the company provides hydrogen refueling for the student teams competing with hydrogen-powered boats at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

Looking ahead, Galimberti believes ports and marinas will increasingly become energy hubs capable of supporting multiple technologies rather than relying on a single solution. "The maritime sector has finally understood that energy is no longer just part of the business, it is the business. Every port and marina will have to understand which energy solutions best suit its location. Hydrogen will not be the main player, but it will certainly be one of the key players alongside electricity. The two technologies are complementary, not competitors," he added.

Linde, the global industrial gas and engineering company, shares the view that hydrogen will play an important role in the maritime energy transition, while stressing that practical applications are already proving its potential.

"Here in Monaco, for the third consecutive year, we are supplying hydrogen to the boats competing in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge," said Andrea Porrini, executive director, Italy and North Africa, Linde. "We cover most of the hydrogen value chain, from production to application, while NatPower brings expertise in energy infrastructure and the marine sector. Together we believe this partnership can help accelerate the development of hydrogen as one of the future energy solutions for maritime transport."

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e14c0dc8-6d87-445e-a34f-3d1671cfdf22