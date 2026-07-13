Raxio Group, Africa's most expansive data centre platform, surpassed US$380 million in committed capital as shareholders Meridiam and Roha increased their support for the company's next phase of growth following a sixfold surge in contracted capacity this year.

The additional equity from Roha and Meridiam extends Raxio's capital base from a previous US$350 million, building on a US$100 million financing package secured from the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) last year, along with debt funding from Proparco and the Emerging Africa Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF).

Raxio is poised for further momentum as Africa's digital infrastructure approaches an inflection point, with McKinsey projecting "a phase of accelerated growth" boosting need for installed capacity from 0.4 gigawatts today to between 1.5 and 2.2 gigawatts by 2030, unlocking at least $20 billion in new revenue across the value chain.1

Raxio is catering to this demand, having established the continent's widest data centre footprint, with facilities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire and Angola, and planned expansion into Tanzania under development. All are Tier III certified, ensuring high levels of reliability, and colocation carrier-neutral, which enables a wide range of organisations to interconnect with multiple network providers delivering greater resilience, flexibility and choice.

With this expanded capacity coming online, Raxio signed contracts for six times more power during the first half of 2026 than in the same period last year. As the market evolves, Raxio is receiving a growing pipeline of opportunities requiring deployments of 10 megawatts and above significantly larger than past projects. The company is increasing rack densities to support higher-performance computing and AI workloads while evaluating further expansion opportunities across the continent.

"Demand for high-quality data centre infrastructure continues to accelerate across Africa, driven by rapid digital adoption, cloud migration and the emergence of significant AI workloads," said Robert Skjodt, Chief Executive Officer of Raxio Group. "As we enter the next phase of growth, this additional capital strengthens our ability to capture these opportunities and continue delivering world-class, carrier-neutral infrastructure for our customers."

"Raxio has built a unique platform that is positioned to take the lead in serving some of Africa's fastest-growing digital markets," said Brooks Washington, Founder and CEO of Roha. "Since we launched Raxio, the company's success has continued to create opportunities at the forefront of digital infrastructure in Africa, with even more room to grow than we initially planned. We are pleased to deepen our support for the business and look forward to helping accelerate its next stage of growth.

"Our continued investment reflects our confidence in Raxio's management team, strategy and long-term role in enabling Africa's digital transformation," said Mete Saracoglu, Chief Operating Officer for Africa at Meridiam. "Raxio has established a leading platform with strong growth characteristics, and we see significant opportunity to scale the business further as market demand continues to evolve."

Raxio has built more greenfield data centres in Africa than any other independent player. The company designs and operates its facilities to world-class standards for efficient power and water usage and continues to explore opportunities to incorporate renewable energy solutions alongside grid infrastructure as demand scales.

About Raxio Group

Raxio Group is Africa's most expansive carrier-neutral data centre platform, delivering world-class, Tier III-certified facilities that provide the digital infrastructure underpinning the continent's growing digital economy. Backed by long-term infrastructure investors Meridiam and Roha, Raxio is expanding across Africa to support cloud adoption, AI workloads and the increasing demand for secure, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure.

1 McKinsey, "Building Data Centers for Africa's Unique Market Dynamics"

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