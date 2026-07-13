Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.: Bluesky Digital Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of ChessGold Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC)(OTCQB:BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Company") is providing shareholders with an update regarding its previously announced proposed acquisition of ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold"), previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 22, 2026 and April 17, 2026 (the "Transaction"), which is currently in advanced stages of review by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

As previously disclosed, the CSE has determined that the Transaction constitutes a "Fundamental Change" under the policies of the CSE. Accordingly, trading in the Company's common shares has remained halted since the announcement of the binding letter of intent and will continue to remain halted while the Transaction proceeds through the CSE's review process.

The Company continues to work closely with the CSE to substantially advance its review of the Transaction and is responding to comments and requests for additional information as part of the normal regulatory process as it continues to progress towards completion.

As part of the Fundamental Change approval process, the Company intends to convene a special meeting of shareholders to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Transaction and related matters. The Company is currently preparing a management information circular, which is under review for final approval from the CSE, containing detailed information regarding the Transaction, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and mailed to shareholders in advance of the meeting in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws.

The Company expects that trading in its common shares will remain halted until the management information circular has been filed, and the CSE has completed its review in accordance with its policies. There can be no assurance as to the timing of the completion of the CSE review, the filing of the management information circular, the holding of the shareholder meeting or the resumption of trading.

The Company remains committed to completing the Transaction as expeditiously as possible while satisfying all applicable regulatory requirements and looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as the Transaction approaches completion.

For additional information regarding the Transaction and its terms, please refer to the Company's news releases of January 22, 2026 and April 17, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is creating a digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bluesky-digital-provides-update-on-proposed-acquisition-of-chessgold-1189630