Top-tier U.S. grocery and pharmacy chain launches 662-store GLP-1 pharmacy merchandising

One of North America's largest omnichannel retailers approves onboarding of Rejuvenate's complete eight-SKU portfolio

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") a muscle health company with distribution in more than 10,000 retail locations across North America, is pleased to announce two commercial achievements for Rejuvenate Muscle Health that further expand the brand's retail and e-commerce presence in the United States.

Effective June 12, 2026, the Company has been selected by one of the largest grocery and pharmacy retailers in the United States for a 662-store pharmacy merchandising program focused on consumers using GLP-1 medications. The initiative, set for July 19 to August 15, represents Rejuvenate Muscle Health's first dedicated retail merchandising program centered on GLP-1 consumers.

The program features a premium 6-unit pharmacy counter display positioned adjacent to the prescription pickup register, placing Rejuvenate Muscle Health in front of consumers as they receive GLP-1 medications. Pharmacy personnel will receive educational materials regarding Rejuvenate Muscle Health and its positioning for consumers using GLP-1 medications, supporting awareness at a key point of consumer interaction. This 662-store pharmacy merchandising initiative is a retail test and there can be no assurance that it will result in permanent placement, increased sales or future commercial opportunities.

Rejuvenate Muscle Health is formulated with Promino's proprietary essential amino acid blend and provides a low-calorie, sugar-free and dairy-free nutritional option designed to support muscle health. The formulation is intended to offer consumers a convenient alternative to traditional protein products.

In a second commercial development, the Company is pleased to announce that one of North America's largest omnichannel retailers has approved the onboarding of all eight Rejuvenate Muscle Health SKUs for its U.S. e-commerce platform. Initial shipments are expected in August, with the retailer's identity to be announced following the public launch in October. Initial e-commerce shipments remain subject to the retailer's onboarding and launch schedule. There can be no assurance that this initiative will result in expanded distribution, increased sales or future commercial opportunities.

The approved portfolio includes:

Raspberry Burst - 14-count and 30-count

Citrus Blast - 14-count and 30-count

Harvest Grape - 14-count and 30-count

Tropical Mango Pineapple - 14-count and 30-count

Management says this represents the first retail e-commerce listing to include the complete Rejuvenate Muscle Health product portfolio, providing consumers with access to the brand's full range of flavors and formats through a single major retail e-commerce destination.

"This announcement represents two important achievements in our commercial strategy," said Janice Day, Chief Sales Officer of Promino. "Our pharmacy merchandising program marks the first time Rejuvenate has been positioned at retail specifically around its benefits for GLP-1 consumers-an approach we have been successfully using across our e-commerce platforms since the third quarter of last year. Consumer feedback has consistently shown that Rejuvenate and GLP-1 go hand in hand, with users looking for a convenient, low-calorie way to support muscle health and help maintain their daily protein intake. At the same time, we're excited that one of North America's largest omnichannel retailers has approved onboarding of all eight Rejuvenate SKUs, making it the first retail e-commerce platform to carry our complete product lineup. Together, these initiatives expand both our physical retail presence and our digital reach."

The Company believes increasing awareness of muscle health among consumers using GLP-1 medications1 continues to create opportunities for specialized nutritional products. Combined with distribution through more than 10,000 retail locations across North America, these initiatives further support Promino's strategy of expanding Rejuvenate Muscle Health across retail, pharmacy and digital commerce channels.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated launch of products on the unnamed retailer's e-commerce platform, expected shipment timing, the anticipated benefits of the pharmacy merchandising initiative, future distribution opportunities, consumer adoption, retailer expansion, commercial performance, and the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

1 Medical News Today: GLP-1 Muscle Loss: What You Should Know

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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.