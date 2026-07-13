The levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale solar PV has increased slightly year on year due to higher capital costs, interest rates, tariffs, and ongoing supply chain pressures, according to the 2026 Levelized Cost of Energy Report published by US-based financial firm Lazard. The report compares the LCOE of various electricity generation technologies on a dollar-per-megawatt-hour ($/MWh) basis. Its analysis excludes US federal tax subsidies, carbon pricing, and other policy incentives, while incorporating technology-specific assumptions for fuel costs and cost of capital. Lazard bankers ...

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