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WKN: A3E4V8 | ISIN: US52110M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 69Q
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 09:34
36,800 Euro
+1,10 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80036,60013:34
35,80036,60009:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAZARD
LAZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAZARD INC36,800+1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.